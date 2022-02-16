Inside Gilead's Lackluster $7.2 Billion Q4 Earnings

Meta shares fell a whopping 26% after the company released fourth quarter earnings on February 2nd. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) missed Wall Street's fourth quarter EPS estimate for just the second time since March 2018. The social media juggernaut also saw average daily users on its Facebook platform slump for the first time ever. As a result, Meta's market value sunk by upwards of $230 billion, signifying the largest single day selloff in stock market history. If that news doesn't serve as a reason to contemplate investing in a company, then I don't know what would. I do not currently own shares of Meta, but its recent wipeout in market value convinced me to re-examine the company. As with any earnings announcement that fails to meet investors' expectations, Meta's recent report reveals concerns that all investors should reflect on moving forward. And after reviewing the company's earnings report, I'm not quite sold on Mark Zuckerberg's future plans. I don't necessarily believe Meta's fourth quarter performance deserved a 25% selloff in the company's shares. But I also can't offer my full support of its long-term vision involving life in the metaverse. In this article, I will summarize three fundamental details investors should take from Meta's fourth quarter earnings announcement. I will also discuss why core changes to the company's business model are keeping me away from the stock today.

