Over the past few weeks, the servers for every Dark Souls game on PC have been deactivated (potentially in light of a hacking attempt), leading to each title's multiplayer component being inaccessible. Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have previously made fans aware that they were looking into the problem, but at this point in time, a fix has still not come about. Luckily, thanks to a new update message that has been released today, it sounds like a solution to the issue has now been found, but it won't be rolling out until after FromSoftware's latest game, Elden Ring, ends up being released.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO