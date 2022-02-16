Does Prisma Access for mobile users provision a new gateway or it uses shared gateway that imports the user identity from a central repository?

Cambodia is delaying an internet gateway that had raised concerns around privacy and free speech, halting its planned mid-week implementation due to Covid-19 related disruptions, a government official said Tuesday. Activists and UN rights experts had called for a halt to the project, which will funnel all web traffic through a state-controlled entry point, saying it would have a "devastating" effect on freedom of expression and privacy. "The implementation of (National Internet Gateway) will be postponed due to the disruption caused by the spreading of Covid-19," So Visothy, secretary of state for the Telecommunications Ministry told AFP. "We will keep you updated when we have the new date," he said, but declined to comment on if part of the system was already in operation.

