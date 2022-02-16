ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Similarweb to Add Mobile Market Data from App Annie, Bringing Together Digital Insights from Web and Mobile App Leaders for the First Time in a Single Platform

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies Looking to Accelerate Digital Growth Will Benefit from Unified, Comprehensive Web and App Insights. Similarweb, a leading digital intelligence company, announced a data licensing alliance with App Annie, a leading mobile data and analytics company. Under the agreement, Similarweb will license an important set of App Annie’s mobile application market...

pymnts

GoDaddy App to Offer Mobile QR Code Payments

GoDaddy is offering a way to streamline payments for small businesses, both in eCommerce and in person, through QR codes for on-the-go transactions, a press release said Tuesday (Feb. 15). The release said the service would be ideal for small businesses, such as farmer’s market vendors who don’t want to...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

The Best Mobile Photo Editing Apps for 2022

I have to admit, I’m a fan of having a big screen when it comes to using photo editing software. But there are times when you want to clean up a picture while you’re on the go, and there are people who simply can’t be bothered with powering up large hardware only to make a compelling Instagram post. You may be surprised at just how much you can do with photos on a mobile app. Even advanced functions such as masking, tone curve adjustments, overlays, blemish fixing, HSL color correction, and gradients are no longer the sole province of desktop photo programs.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The best mobile video editing app is coming to Android, with a little help from Samsung

Today is Samsung day, with tons of announcements covering phones and tablets alike, including the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra. That's three tablets, and why release a bunch of tablets unless you're going to offer some apps that can take advantage of these large screens? Well, Samsung is no fool, and so the company has announced that the popular iOS multitrack video editor LumaFusion will find its way to the Galaxy Store in the first half of 2022, though the exact timing is still up in the air.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to format your text on Discord using the desktop app or mobile app

Discord lets you format your text in a variety of ways, including making it bolded, italicized, and "spoilered." You can format your text in Discord using special characters, or by highlighting the text and using a pop-up menu. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories. It can be hard...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Cross-Platform vs Native: The 50 Shades of Mobile App Development

The global mobile app market has been growing exponentially in the past years. Given the present growth trends, businesses’ decision to go mobile is understandable, if not entirely logical. The global mobile app market is currently worth US $112.6 billion and is anticipated to increase 2.7x by the end...
NFL
Phone Arena

Google quietly adds new information to mobile Play Store app listings

9to5Google was the first to notice a subtle change made to the mobile version of the Google Play Store. It has added in the listing of each app the version of Android required to download said app on a mobile device. Previously, this information was only posted on the web version of the Play Store but it can now be easily found on an Android phone.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How to Make Money from Your Mobile App

By 2025, the global online delivery apps market is expected to reach $100 billion. The app's creators must be able to create a long-term revenue stream for the app. The primary source of cash for app creators is advertising if the software is free. The more people use the app, the more money we'll make from it. Using this method, an application that is free can make a fortune. The most innovative marketing strategies, a mobility service provider is offering an update to their free app that allows users to access a premium version of their app.
CELL PHONES

