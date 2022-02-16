Similarweb to Add Mobile Market Data from App Annie, Bringing Together Digital Insights from Web and Mobile App Leaders for the First Time in a Single Platform
Companies Looking to Accelerate Digital Growth Will Benefit from Unified, Comprehensive Web and App Insights. Similarweb, a leading digital intelligence company, announced a data licensing alliance with App Annie, a leading mobile data and analytics company. Under the agreement, Similarweb will license an important set of App Annie’s mobile application market...martechseries.com
Comments / 0