ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Uniphore Announces $400 Million Series E Funding Round to Support Explosive Growth and Global Demand for Automating Conversations Across the Enterprise; Valuation Climbs to $2.5 Billion

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniphore, the leader in conversational automation today announced its Series E funding round of $400 million. The round, which brings Uniphore’s total funding to more than half a billion ($610 million) is led by NEA and raises the company’s valuation to $2.5 billion. March Capital and other existing Uniphore investors along...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Swoogo Secures $20 Million Series B Growth Investment Led By Bain Capital To Expand Enterprise Event Management Platform Offering

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoogo, a fast-growing event management software company, today announced a $20 million growth investment led by Bain Capital. The new funding will accelerate Swoogo's rapid expansion into a full-scale enterprise platform for event management, as well as solidify its competitive offering in the hybrid and virtual event space.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Alchemy Valuation Exceeds $10B After $200M Funding Round

Cryptocurrency startup Alchemy is now valued at $10.2 billion, the company said Tuesday (Feb. 8), after a $200 million fundraising round led by Lightspeed and Silver Lake and including earlier investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue and Pantera, according to a CNBC report. Alchemy was valued at $3.5 billion after...
MARKETS
The Press

Salt Security Raises $140 Million Series D Round Led by CapitalG at $1.4 Billion Valuation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that it raised $140 million in Series D funding, led by CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, with participation from all existing investors. The latest investment brings the valuation of Salt Security to $1.4 billion, bolstering its leadership position in the API security market with the most funding, highest valuation, most customers, and deepest penetration among Fortune and Global 500 enterprises. Salt Security will use the additional capital to expand R&D investment, fuel sales and marketing, and more rapidly grow its international operations to address the growing number of cyber threats targeting APIs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Technology Innovation#Nea#Marketing Technology News#Izea#Dms Secures
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Uniphore, which offers AI-powered call center software, scored $400M at a $2.5B valuation

Uniphore Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it raised $400 million in a new funding round that boosted its valuation to $2.5 billion. Backers of the the Palo Alto company last valued it at $145 million in 2020, at the time of its last round. The new investment comes as the provider of call center software is on track to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue by the close of its 2022 fiscal year, which ends April 30, its CEO, Umesh Sachdev, said in a blog post.
PALO ALTO, CA
TechCrunch

Tiger Global in talks to invest in GoMechanic at over $1 billion valuation

The proposed talks for the Gurugram-headquartered Series D funding values the startup at $1.2 billion, up from $325 million in Series C that it disclosed in June last year, sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private. The size of the proposed round is between $50 million...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Entrepreneur

Propelld Raises $35 Million In Series B Funding Round Led By WestBridge Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Propelld, an education-focused fintech platform, on Friday announced to have raised $35 million in Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital along with existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and India Quotient. The funds will be utilised to grow the loan book rapidly in a segment with low credit penetration and to offer new products for various verticals within education.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Fintech Startup Flutterwave Raises $250 Million at Over $3 Billion Valuation

LAGOS (Reuters) - Africa-focused fintech firm Flutterwave said on Wednesday it had raised $250 million in its single-biggest funding round to date, valuing the startup at more than $3 billion, as it targets mergers and acquisitions, and growing existing customer base. The latest funding round was led by investors including...
MARKETS
Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle startup Temporal eclipses $1B valuation after massive funding round

Seattle-based app development company Temporal has raised a $103 million Series B round, reaching a value of about $1.5 billion. With the funding, which was announced Wednesday, Temporal plans to grow its 55-person team to more than 100 people a year from now. Although more than half of the employees are based in the Seattle area, Charles Zedlewski, Temporal's chief product officer, said the company is virtual and doesn't have office space.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
electrek.co

Volta Trucks announces €230 million in Series C funding to support start of production for 16-ton Volta Zero truck

As Volta Trucks works toward start of production for its all-electric Zero truck later this year, it has gained the funding to get it over the finish line. The zero-emission truck manufacturer announced it has garnered an additional €230 million (~$260.6 million) in Series C funding. Furthermore, Volta Trucks’ 5,000+ soft pre-orders offer a potential revenue value of over €1.2 billion (~$1.4 billion).
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy