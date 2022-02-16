Uniphore Announces $400 Million Series E Funding Round to Support Explosive Growth and Global Demand for Automating Conversations Across the Enterprise; Valuation Climbs to $2.5 Billion
Uniphore, the leader in conversational automation today announced its Series E funding round of $400 million. The round, which brings Uniphore’s total funding to more than half a billion ($610 million) is led by NEA and raises the company’s valuation to $2.5 billion. March Capital and other existing Uniphore investors along...martechseries.com
