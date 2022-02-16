ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stakeholder-capitalism skeptics should listen to Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya and the Hewlett Foundation

By Alan Murray
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ohr95_0eFzdibm00

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox.

Good morning.

There’s a lot of skepticism these days about CEOs who say they want to make the world better. I encourage the most hardened of those skeptics to listen to Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya in this week’s episode of our Leadership Next podcast. I asked him where his concept of the CEO’s job comes from. His response:

“It comes from my background. I’m a farmer’s boy. I grew up in a very rural part of Turkey. And I saw the ugly part of business growing up. You have the rich and successful who think they are chosen ones. And then ordinary people pay a price for it. And this distance between leadership in the community and the working class is a big crack. A big, deep crack. And you are either going to be okay with it, or you grow with anger and join the rebellions.”

So when he bought an abandoned Kraft yogurt factory in upstate New York, he took a different approach.

“What I saw in that factory that I bought (was) that a large corporation left and left behind people that worked in that factory for 70 years, so many generations, left the junk plant and left an environment that was damaged for years, with no one from the high tower to say goodbye. When I grabbed a few of those people and said: What if we can turn this around and make this completely different?... I bet on those people and have made the impossible possible.”

The rest is Chobani history; you can listen to the full interview on Apple or Spotify.

Yesterday afternoon, I had a separate conversation with Larry Kramer, who heads the Hewlett Foundation, which today is announcing a $40 million initiative to create multidisciplinary academic centers focused on “reimagining capitalism.” The new initiative is part of a broader effort by a number of foundations premised on the notion that the “neoliberal” consensus that drove economic policy for the last half century has failed and is in need of a replacement. Says Kramer:

“We are in the middle of a breakdown. There is no question about that. Neoliberalism is dying. It’s all but dead. And what is going to replace it isn’t clear yet.”

Kramer said the idea that businesses should focus solely on profits is itself a neoliberal concept that doesn’t match human experience. People and companies compete in a capitalist system to advance their own self-interest, to be sure. But “everyone conceives of themselves as members of groups and collaborates and cooperates more than they compete.” Profit and social purpose may at times conflict. But they can go hand in hand. Kudos to CEOs like Ulukaya who look for those opportunities where they do.

More news below. And you can find more details on the Hewlett Foundation initiative here.

Alan Murray

alan.murray@fortune.com

Metamates

Meta/Facebook has unveiled a new set of internal slogans and branding changes, to reflect the company’s newfound “metaverse” focus. Most excitingly, employees are now called “metamates”, which is supposed to be a nautical reference. Mark Zuckerberg now also wants workers to “focus on long-term impact…rather than optimizing for near-term wins.” Fortune

Big Tech fines

A Russian court has upheld a fine against Twitter for refusing to remove banned content, meaning Twitter, Google and Meta now collectively face $1.8 million in fines over such violations. That may be chump change for the companies, but information regulator Roskomnadzor is also predicting a turnover-based fine for Meta, which would likely be a substantial step up. TASS

Musk’s monkeys

Elon Musk’s Neuralink startup has admitted euthanizing eight monkeys during research experiments, but denies accusations that they experienced extreme suffering. Two of the animals were apparently killed on schedule to gather data during autopsy, while the others developed complications associated with having computer chips stuck into their brains. Fortune

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has settled the lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing and raping her when she was a child. British reports put the figure as high as $16 million, with many saying the Queen provided much of the funding. That would ultimately mean the British taxpayer paid for Andrew to settle over a disgraceful action he was strongly denying only recently, and the episode will surely cast a pall over the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations this year. Guardian

AROUND THE WATERCOOLER

Coal funding

International banks parceled out over $1.5 trillion in financing for coal projects—with institutional investors also ponying up $1.2 trillion—over the last few years, despite widespread net zero promises. Fortune

Political donations

Corporate donations to members of Congress who failed to confirm the Electoral College’s certified ballots last year—particularly insurgency leaders like Ted Cruz, Matt Gaetz and Josh Hawley—have plummeted, as Yale’s Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian write for Fortune: “While businesses have lost some interest in supporting congressional campaigns in general… they are three times more wary of assisting objectors.” Fortune

Beer prices

The Dutch brewing giant Heineken is set to increase its beer prices by what it calls “courageous” amounts, in the face of inflationary factors. Heineken also warned inflation could lead consumers to cut back on their beer intake. Fortune

Silicon Valley lawsuits

Fortune‘s Michal Lev-Ram has an interesting profile of employment lawyer David Lowe, who has “emerged as a go-to for tech employees—from C-level executives to those on the factory front lines—who say they’ve been wronged by their multibillion-dollar employers” such as Tesla, Pinterest and Rivian. Fortune

This edition of CEO Daily was edited by David Meyer.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has started calling employees Metamates. No one is taking it seriously.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the latest step in its rebranding process, the company formerly known as Facebook is changing the way it refers to its employees. On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO announced that alongside some rewording of Facebook’s core values, employees will now be called “Metamates.”
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where are all the Black people in venture capital?

This is the web version of raceAhead, Fortune’s daily newsletter on race, culture, and inclusive leadership. To get it delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here. Hi raceAhead readers, Fortune newsletter editor Ashley Sylla here filling in for Ellen. This Black History Month has been one of celebratory...
NFL
Fortune

Meet the attorney taking on discrimination claims at Tesla and Pinterest

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Two Americans are the first women to medal in the monobob, the Oscars are set to get three hosts this year, and one lawyer is taking on Tesla and Pinterest. Have a great Tuesday.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamdi Ulukaya
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
David Meyer
Person
Larry Kramer
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Fortune

Melania Trump reportedly bought her own NFT for $185,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The winner of Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appears to be the former first lady herself. A Bloomberg News analysis of recorded transactions on the Solana...
POTUS
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitalism#Chobani#The Hewlett Foundation#Ceo Daily#Kraft#Spotify
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Why Elon Musk dropped out of Stanford after only two days

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk has gained a lot of popularity for his unconventional life and career choices. He famously named his newborn X Æ A-12, and sold more than 20,000 flamethrowers despite warnings from various politicians.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s $99 million pay package is under attack as advisory firm urges shareholders to vote against it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. An influential shareholder advisory firm recommended that Apple investors reject a $99 million pay package awarded to CEO Tim Cook, saying it had "significant concerns" about the supersize compensation that equated to 1,400 times what an average company employee earned.
BUSINESS
Fortune

What do the next 6 months look like for the COVID pandemic?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cases of COVID-19 are trending down nationally, and many states and cities are lifting mask and vaccine restrictions. But before you rush out to book your next vacation, experts say that the pandemic is not over yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

COVID is leaving long-term mental health scars ‘on a scale that we have never seen before’, author of new study says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early COVID-19 survivors were at higher risk of anxiety, depression and a raft of other mental health problems up to a year after their infections, according to a large U.S. study that widens the scope of the pandemic’s economic and societal impact.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

90K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy