Yankees fans who devote 162 games worth of anxiety to the regular season likely have mixed feelings on potential expanded playoffs. After all, getting a chance at the end of a long and winding road is all you really ask for — though, with a proliferation of teams involved, the achievement would be devalued a bit, and the road to a World Series would surely get several degrees harder with less margin for error and more hurdles.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO