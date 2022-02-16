ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Heroin, Cocaine Discovered During Arrest in West Chester

 5 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 19-year-old Bashir Jackson of Philadelphia on drug and related charges. In January of 2022, West Chester’s Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the sale...

MyChesCo

Stolen Firearm Recovered During Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man and recovered a stolen firearm following a foot pursuit. Authorities state that on February 15 at approximately 9:27 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Safe Streets Task Force were in the area of 10th and Spruce Streets when they attempted to stop 25-year-old Shaquan Guilford. Guilford attempted to flee from officers, and was taken into custody in the area of Taylor and Kirkwood Streets. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Three Suspects Arrested on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced the arrest of two men and a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on February 8 at approximately 11:09 a.m., executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of East 29th Street. Police made contact with three subjects, 19-year-old Jaeir Sharpe, 19-year-old Avorery Brown, and 20-year-old Tashiona Brown, who had an active capias for her arrest. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. All three subjects were taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Charged Charged With Killing His Stepfather in Bristol Township

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Brian Joseph Carey was charged on Friday, February 18, 2022. with killing his 78-year-old stepfather in his stepfather’s Bristol Township home earlier this week. Carey, 41, with no current address, was arrested Wednesday night, hours after detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and...
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Wanted for Armed Carjacking in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help with an ongoing criminal investigation. Police say they are investigating a gunpoint carjacking that occurred on February 16th, 2022, in West Philadelphia. It happened shortly before 2:00 AM at the Amera gas station at 4708 West Girard Avenue. The victim pulled into the station driving a white Toyota RAV4. As he was pumping gas, the offender approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded his car keys. The victim complied. The offender got into the vehicle and fled eastbound on Girard Avenue. The victim was not injured during the incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Attempt to Identify Norristown Burglary Suspect

NORRISTOWN, PA — The Norristown Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in an ongoing criminal investigation. Authorities state that on February 9, 2022, at 6:31 PM, members of the Norristown Police Department responded to 815 Dekalb Street, Norristown, Montgomery County for a burglary. The pictured suspect was seen inside the location and leaving. The suspect was last seen north in the 800 block of Dekalb Street.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man With Loaded Handgun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on February 5 at approximately 5:27 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 1800 block of West 4th Street when they observed 18-year-old Clyde Penny acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with Penny, he fled on foot. Police quickly took him into custody without incident and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Two Maryland Men Arrested for Catalytic Converter Thefts in Pennsylvania

WESTTOWN TWP, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced the arrest of two Maryland men for the Theft of Secondary Metals and related offenses. Authorities state that on January 27, 2022, 30-year-old Travis Damron and 32-year-old Joseph Damron, both of Maryland, were charged following an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters from the DML Automotive back on February 17, 2021.
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Connecticut Man Accused of Stealing Over $300,000 from Home Depot

BROOMALL, PA — A Connecticut man is accused of making over $300,000 worth of fraudulent returns with Home Depot, says the Marple Township Police Department. Officials state that in January of 2022, Marple Township Police Sergeant Nicholas Coffin met with a corporate investigator for Home Depot, who is assigned to conduct high-level theft and fraud investigations. The Home Depot investigator explained an investigation he was currently conducting, where the overall loss to the Home Depot Corporation may be over $300,000 and spans from Connecticut to Maryland. Specific to Delaware County stores, including the Marple Township store, Home Depot found the theft to be close to $50,000.
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery of FedEx Truck

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Authorities state that on February 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am, an unknown black male entered a FedEx truck, produced a firearm on the 4300 block of Tackawanna St. The suspect tied the employee up, then drove to the 1600 block of Womwrath St. where he took several packages then fled and was last seen walking east on Womwrath towards Orchard St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Feds Indict Two Men for Robbery Spree Targeting Latino Businesses in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 28-year-old Omar White-Davis of Philadelphia, PA, and 20-year-old Acia Moore also of Philadelphia, PA, were recently charged by Indictment with multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery and related firearms offenses in connection with multiple armed robberies of businesses in the Feltonville and Juniata sections of North Philadelphia, including Café Tinto restaurant on Wyoming Avenue, which was targeted twice in two days.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Info Identifying Indecent Exposure Suspect

COLUMBIA, PA — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering up to a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of an Indecent Exposure suspect in Lancaster County. The Columbia Borough Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured male. Officials state that on February 07, 2022, at approximately 12:24 PM, the male entered the Dollar General store at 960 Lancaster Avenue, Columbia Borough, Lancaster County and exposed himself and began to inappropriately touch himself in front of a customer. The male then left the store.
COLUMBIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two Men Arrested on Burglary Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on burglary charges. Officials state that on February 4 at approximately 9:20 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of West 19th Street for a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with two suspects, 44-year-old Clyde McNeil and 46-year-old Robert Berry. Police recovered copper piping and brass. Both subjects were taken in to custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Two Arrested During In-Progress Catalytic Converter Theft

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men during an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Authorities state that on February 14 at approximately 12:20 p.m., an officer on patrol responded to the 2200 block of North Claymont Street for a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, the officer located two subjects, 42-year-old Antoan Carroll and 57-year-old Terrance Graham, actively removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. As the officer approached the subjects, Carroll fled on foot. He was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. Graham was also taken into custody and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Murder in Girlfriend’s Death

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and East Vincent Township Police announced that 31-year-old Leroy Brahm of Spring City has been charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the third degree, strangulation, aggravated assault, and other related offenses for numerous assaults in November 2021, and the death of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Annabel Meenan, on December 4, 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Wanted for Aggravated Assault

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking the public’s help in an aggravated assault investigation. Officials state that on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 3:05 pm, an unknown male black male approached the victim, a 35-year-old-male, on the 11xx block of W Lehigh Avenue where they were involved in a dispute. During the dispute, the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and struck the victim over his left eye causing a laceration. The suspect arrives and leaves in a dark-colored Dodge Charger with what appears to be a replacement bumper cover that darker than the rest of the car, aftermarket wheels and damage to the right front fender.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two Adults, Two Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle, Gun Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two adults and two juveniles in a stolen vehicle and recovered a gun. Authorities state that on February 15 at approximately 11:51 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Boulevard for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A short time later, an officer in the 800 block of North Adams Street observed the described vehicle and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle fled but was quickly located in the 1100 block of Concord Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle, 18-year-old Nasir Carter, 18-year-old Jshawn Edwards, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male, attempted to flee on foot. All four subjects were taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and it was learned that the vehicle had been taken in an armed carjacking in Philadelphia, PA on February 14, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Do You Know Them? Help Police ID Bed Bath & Beyond Thieves

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying suspects in a theft investigation. Authorities state that the theft occurred from the Bed Bath & Beyond store, located at 108 Bartlett Avenue in Exton, PA on February 16, 2022, at 1:45 pm.
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

Catalytic Converter Thieves Target Business Parking Lot in West Nottingham

WEST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the investigation of a catalytic converter theft in West Nottingham Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on the morning of January 27, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Barracks were dispatched to the Nottingham Inn, located at 190 Baltimore Pike in Nottingham, PA for the report of a stolen catalytic converter. The 56-year-old male victim related that the unknown suspects removed a catalytic converter from his vehicle sometime between 8:00 PM on January 26th and 4:00 AM on January 27th. Pennsylvania State Police Avondale is investigating.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
West Chester, PA
