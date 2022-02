Registration for the Allamuchy Dog Park continues through March 26. Town residency is not required to join the park where dogs can play and exercise off leash. Registrations will be held at Haffner Hall at the back entrance to the Allamuchy Firehouse on the following dates and times: Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon; March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.; and March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.

