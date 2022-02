As we begin to set our sights on spring and milder weather, it is that time when we also start planning for Bridgeton’s semi-annual cleanup day. For 2022, the first cleanup day will be Saturday, March 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coming out of winter, there will be a lot of trash and litter on our streets and sidewalks, but I believe we are up to the challenge.

BRIDGETON, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO