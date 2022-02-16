ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This country is recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot

By Herb Scribner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden’s public health department Wednesday recommended people 80 years old and up received a second COVID-19 booster shot — a fourth vaccine shot overall — to combat the novel coronavirus, according to The New York Times. Sweden, which has removed COVID-19 restrictions, said the...

