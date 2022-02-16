This country is recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot

BaylorScott&White (BSW) recently reported the statistics in this graphic, it is data from BSW hospitals and clinics. It compares information from the three major flares of COVID infection we've seen in the past year and a half. Despite the large number of COVID cases in Central Texas with this most recent surge the number of people needing hospital admission, the time that they stayed in the hospital (LOS - Length of Stay), the number needing care in the intensive care unit (ICU), and the number of those hospitalized who died from COVID (mortality) are all significantly less for this omicron surge. This speaks to the less virulent, milder infection caused by the omicron variants. On the other hand, the increased percentage of people testing positive shown in the last two columns, whether required prior to a procedure (pre-procedural testing) or looking at all testing done within the BSW system, reflects on how very contagious the omicron variants are.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO