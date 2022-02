Designer Brands posted a strong third quarter including record EPS. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is a leading specialty retailer that designs, produces, and sells footwear and accessories. I covered Designer Brands here at Seeking Alpha back in in September of last year. Since then, the company has reported results for another quarter. When the actual results are combined with company guidance for the 4th quarter, the projected EPS is slightly above the higher range of the EPS that I used in my analysis. This could indicate an upgrade, but overall market conditions also add weight to the fair market value determination. I believe the fair market value today for Designer Brands is still above the current market share price, and I will keep it the same as my last report at $17.20. I believe this will be upgraded to around $25.25, once the full year numbers are posted.

