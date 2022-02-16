ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘No marketing’ sounds a lot like marketing to me

By Laurel Wolfe
The Drum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Laurel Wolfe, vice-president of marketing at banking platform Mambu, ‘no marketing’ marketing is wearing thin. As part of The Drum’s latest Deep Dive, Marketing Secrets of Fast-Growth Brands, she debunks the myths of this often-used tactic. ‘We don’t do marketing, we just let our product...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Shopify’s Fulfillment Roadmap Sounds a Lot Like Amazon

Despite reporting an earnings beat, Shopify anticipates a revenue slowdown this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart CEO on Sales Growth Despite Inflation: 'I Just Feel Good About the Momentum of the Business'Proposed San Francisco Legislation Could Put the Squeeze on AmazonRetail Is Ready for the Next Big Thing--And it's Not What You Think
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

The Lack of Black Americans in the Stock Market Will Likely Expand the Racial Wealth Gap

The lack of Black Americans participating in the stock market increases the post-pandemic wealth gap and leaves Black men and women behind. According to CNBC, just 34% of Black American households own equity investments compared with 61% of white families. The average value of stocks held by Black Americans is just $14,400. Meanwhile, white Americans average more than $50,000.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising
biospace.com

"The Red Pill" Lot Yanked from Market after Undeclared Ingredient Discovered

An entire lot of the male erectile dysfunction drug The Red Pill is being pulled out of the market following the discovery that it contains some traces of tadalafil. Tadalafil is an ingredient in FDA-approved phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors drugs for erectile dysfunction, such as Cialis and Adcirca, both of which are not available without a doctor's prescription.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Benzinga

Nio-branded Phones In The Works? Rumors Suggest So

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is working on a product that may be loosely related to its core business, if reports are to be believed. Nio may be working on a phone, which is currently in the nascent phase of research, according to CnEVPost, citing a post by a car blogger on his Weibo account. The company apparently wants to dig deep into the phone business.
CELL PHONES
WANE 15

More merchants added to Electric Works food court

From pork and eggs to award winning BBQ, Middle East cuisine and innovative cocktails, the future Union Street Market food court at Electric Works continues to grow. Organizers on Monday announced four more local businesses have leased spots inside the year-round, indoor market. The food court is now half-filled with 16 businesses locked into leases […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use Abbott baby formula affected by recall

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers against buying and eating certain infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N)that were affected in a recent recall linked to a U.S. factory. The General Administration of Customs, in a post published on Sunday on its website, referred to...
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy