AMPYR Solar Europe secures Eur400 mil funding for 2-GW solar program

By Henry Edwardes-Evans
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

AMPYR Solar Europe has secured a Eur400 million loan from CarVal Investors to support the construction of over 2 GW of European solar photovoltaic capacity by 2025, ASE said Feb. 16. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. This initial development phase, focused on...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#First Solar#Ampyr Solar Europe#Carval Investors#European#Ase#Hartree Partners#Naga Solar#Partner And Co Head#S P Global Platts#German#Platts Analytics
