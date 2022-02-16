ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death toll rises to 78 from mudslides after storm in Brazil

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETROPOLIS – The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 78, Gov. Claudio Castro said Wednesday afternoon. The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge Tuesday, and Castro said almost 400 people were left...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

At least 9 more deaths as 2nd major storm hits north Europe

LONDON – The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena. The U.K. weather service said a gust provisionally measured at 122...
ENVIRONMENT
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Independent

Storm Franklin: Almost 3,000 homes in Northern Ireland without power

Almost 3,000 homes across Northern Ireland remained without power on Monday morning amid the third named storm to hit the region within days.Storm Franklin saw strong winds batter Northern Ireland in the early hours of Monday.At the peak of the disruption, Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said there were 10,000 homes without power.The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described “widespread disruption on the roads”.“Motorists are advised to exercise caution as high winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult,” a spokesperson said.A yellow warning for wind is to remain in place until 1pm on Monday.In the Republic of Ireland, more...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Rio De Janeiro#Landslides#Avalanche#Extreme Weather#The Associated Press#German#Brazilian
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

China denies Australia's ship laser 'intimidation' claim

Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country's surveillance aircraft in an incident that Prime Minister Scott Morrison termed an "act of intimidation". A Chinese ship sailing off Australia's northern coast last week illuminated the plane, Canberra's defence department said Sunday, adding that the act had "the potential to endanger lives." However, Beijing said the laser accusation was "not true" and defended the Chinese ship's movements as "normal navigation ... in line with relevant international law." "We urge Australia to respect the legitimate rights of Chinese ships in relevant sea areas in accordance with international law and stop spreading false information related to China," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine press briefing.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy