Warmer to end the week; near-record highs on Thursday

Warm to end the week, cooler weekend ahead

Jacksonville, Fl — Morning low temperatures were nearly 20 degree higher than Tuesday, as winds off the Atlantic Ocean will mean a hit or miss shower mainly near the coast.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon, but staying in the 60s at the beaches thanks to the onshore winds.

Tonight will be quite mild and areas of fog will develop for the early ride to work and school on Thursday. That will lead into a very warm afternoon with partly sunny conditions. Temperatures tomorrow will approach the record of 83 degrees, set in 1956.

We stay warm on Friday with mostly cloudy conditions and showers developing. Temps will be just shy of 80.

Daytona 500 weekend is looking cooler and quite nice, other than a lingering shower early on Saturday. Temperatures both days will be in the upper 60s.

