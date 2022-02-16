Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 22:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; Cobb; DeKalb; Douglas; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central DeKalb County in north central Georgia Southeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia Eastern Douglas County in north central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia Northwestern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 1115 PM EST. * At 1047 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sweetwater Creek State Park to Campbellton to Chattahoochee Hills, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Douglasville, Decatur, Smyrna, East Point, Union City, Forest Park, College Park, Fairburn, Chamblee, Doraville, Austell, Hapeville, Lithia Springs, Chattahoochee Hills, North Decatur, North Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, North Druid Hills and Midtown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
