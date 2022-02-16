ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-18 08:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 01:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany Parish. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Gusty easterly winds will produce rough surf and breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet. There will also be a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 13:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 85 to 90 degrees. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas and San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 08:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will persist until later this morning, otherwise the fog has lifted and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PST.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 02:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-07 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal Patchy dense fog can be expected across coastal Baldwin county in Alabama and coastal Escambia and coastal Santa Rosa counties in northwest Florida for the next 1 to 2 hours. Visibilities will be reduced to around one half to 1 mile at times until the fog lifts later this morning.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 12:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. Strongest winds will be close to the Lake Erie shore and I-90 corridor west of the Chautauqua Ridge. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger on Saturday. Relative humidity values will drop to 20 to 25 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will result in enhanced wave heights on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, resulting in dangerous boating conditions. Operation of small craft is not advised. Areas of blowing dust is also likely across all of the Mojave Desert.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Big Island South, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 03:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Know your limits; when in doubt, do not go out. Target Area: Big Island South; Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI AND OAHU AND FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large west-northwest swell will continue to generate large breaking waves along most north and west facing shores of the island chain today. This swell will begin to gradually lower tonight, but surf will likely remain within the High Surf Advisory criteria along shorelines exposed to this swell through early Thursday morning. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf will be 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-16 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A new west-northwest swell will build through tonight, peaking Tuesday through Wednesday, then slowly lower into Friday. The significant westerly component of this swell will result in high surf along west facing shores of the Big Island as well, potentially approaching warning level there Tuesday night. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf building to 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores and 10 to 15 feet along west facing shores. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, as well as north facing shores of Molokai and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Clinton; Howard; Montgomery; Parke; Putnam; Tippecanoe; Warren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Central Indiana * WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and river flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 13:26:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 16:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 430 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 124 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over south Kihei. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall is expected over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kihei, Ulupalakua, Makena, Keokea, Wailea and Kula. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 430 PM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 19:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Jackson, Benton, Buchanan, Jones, Delaware, Linn and Dubuque Counties. In Illinois, Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 22:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; Cobb; DeKalb; Douglas; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central DeKalb County in north central Georgia Southeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia Eastern Douglas County in north central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia Northwestern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 1115 PM EST. * At 1047 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sweetwater Creek State Park to Campbellton to Chattahoochee Hills, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Douglasville, Decatur, Smyrna, East Point, Union City, Forest Park, College Park, Fairburn, Chamblee, Doraville, Austell, Hapeville, Lithia Springs, Chattahoochee Hills, North Decatur, North Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, North Druid Hills and Midtown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

