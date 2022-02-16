Phoenix was one of the best-performing retail markets in 2021; experts think it will continue into 2022

United Airlines’s elite flyers got a surprise Friday morning, when the airline gave them a head start toward qualifying for the coveted status for another year. The airline is giving elite members 15% to 20% of the “Premier Qualifying Points” required to maintain their status. United (Nasdaq: UAL) said the “starter PQP” credits are based on a flyer’s Premier level at the end of 2021, and whether premier status was earned or extended by the airline, with those who earned their status getting more points. Elite status, especially at the higher levels, can result in a variety of benefits and savings for frequent travelers.
