ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix was one of the best-performing retail markets in 2021; experts think it will continue into 2022

By Brandon Brown
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it is the sales inside stores or the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

Tradefluence launches market advice platform for retail traders

A Houston-based company is launching a platform to deliver actionable financial insights to retail investors. Tradefluence launched its peer-to-peer platform for stock market trends and signals on Feb. 8. The app is available on iOS devices; Tradefluence plans to add Android support in the near future, the company said. The...
RETAIL
pymnts

Scandit Continues Global Expansion for Personalized Retail Experiences

Scandit, which develops augmented reality (AR) and mobile computer vision technologies, is tapping into the cameras on smart devices to interact with retail items and bring more personalized experiences to shoppers, according to a company announcement Wednesday (Feb. 9). The company has wrapped up an oversubscribed Series D funding round...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
bizjournals

Orlando housing market cools in January as some Realtors see ‘frustrated’ buyers pull back

Realtor KeAusha Jordan is witnessing a busy seller’s market in metro Orlando, but it gets even more intense for buyers looking in the sub-$300,000 range. “It’s like the wild, wild west,” Jordan, team leader of the Jordan + Lanza Team at Orlando-based Mainframe Real Estate LLC, told Orlando Business Journal. “We have buyers who are getting antsy and frustrated.”
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing
bizjournals

Dollar Tree planning location in Pocket-Greenhaven area

A space in Greenhaven Plaza along Florin Road currently occupied by a bike shop will change gears this summer when Dollar Tree moves in. Dollar Tree is a retailer of party, household and cleaning supplies, as well as home decor and seasonal products. The space at 354 Florin Road in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOXBusiness

Retail expert explains real reason for trucker shortage

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" retail expert Burt Flickinger revealed the real reason for the trucker shortage, arguing that it is because of the loneliness and poor conditions truckers face when working on the job. BURT FLICKINGER: Stress, loneliness. Full disclosure, Jackie, I worked my way through our...
RETAIL
bizjournals

United Airlines offers its loyal flyers a surprise

United Airlines’s elite flyers got a surprise Friday morning, when the airline gave them a head start toward qualifying for the coveted status for another year. The airline is giving elite members 15% to 20% of the “Premier Qualifying Points” required to maintain their status. United (Nasdaq: UAL) said the “starter PQP” credits are based on a flyer’s Premier level at the end of 2021, and whether premier status was earned or extended by the airline, with those who earned their status getting more points. Elite status, especially at the higher levels, can result in a variety of benefits and savings for frequent travelers.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Trucking industry executive promoted to CEO

Truckstop.com, an independent freight marketplace, has named Chief Operating Officer Kendra Tucker to take over as CEO effective April 1 when her successor retires. Paris Cole has led the Boise, Idaho-based company for nine years. He will he remain a member of the company's board. Tucker joined Truckstop.com as chief...
BOISE, ID
bizjournals

Twin Cities home sales start 2022 slow as sellers stay out of market

Twin Cities home sales dropped by almost 12% in January, as supply of homes on the market dwindled and new listings dropped to the lowest point in more than 15 years. The latest market report, released Tuesday by Minneapolis Area Realtors and the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors, found that the metro area recorded 3,170 sales agreements and 3,020 sales in January. Both figures are down more than 10% from the same period a year ago (though they're comparable to levels in 2018 and 2019).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bizjournals

Guest column: The oversupply of Florida real estate

The Sunshine State’s many amenities play a large role in the ebb and flow of the Florida real estate market, as many folks swarm to its coastlands hoping to take advantage of cheaper taxes, beachside properties and warmer weather. These benefits brought about in the 1920s one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Setting the Standard for Luxury Retail Under One Roof

After a sharp contraction in 2020, the personal luxury goods industry has come roaring back beyond 2019 levels and is set to reach $327 billion this year, according to a new report from Bain & Company. That’s no surprise to Rich Dinning, senior general manager of Tysons Galleria in McLean,...
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy