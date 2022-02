The National Council of Architect Registration Board says there are about 1,528 licensed architects in Wisconsin. Of those 11 are Black – just 0.71%. Several projects around the state aim to change that. We have a state chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects and the Hip Hop Architecture Camp. Additionally, several significant projects around the state led by Black business leaders who have hired firms owned by or led by Black architects to be part of their project.

