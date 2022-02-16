Even In Services, The Wholesale Price Spike Is Now Relentlessly Red-Hot

National Presto Industries has not performed all that well as of late, both from a share price perspective and fundamentally. When it comes to small, diverse companies, one of the most interesting on my radar is a firm called National Presto Industries (NPK). In addition to selling houseware products, the company also works in the defense segment for the U.S. military. As a smaller operation, the company also has a segment dedicated to the manufacturer of things like fire extinguishers and early warning systems. These three units are quite a departure from one another, but it makes the company an interesting prospect. Another benefit for shareholders is that the company has generally been a fairly stable enterprise in terms of both the revenue it generates and its cash flows. With these cash flows, the company has historically paid out a small, consistent dividend. Plus it has also paid out large special dividends that make the yield for investors quite appealing. Recently, the company has experienced some pains caused by supply chain issues and other factors. And because of this, shares are not priced as attractively as they once were. But even with these temporary issues, the company should make an interesting prospect for long-term, income-seeking, value-oriented investors.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO