Business

Even In Services, The Wholesale Price Spike Is Now Relentlessly Red-Hot

By Wolf Richter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Input prices for consumer-facing companies have now bounced back to the top of the range of the red-hot producer price inflation that began a year ago. Prices for goods jumped 1.3% for the month, and prices for services jumped 0.7%. Heading toward the consumer’s wallet. Prices of goods...

