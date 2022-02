The Miami Parking Authority selected The Related Group and ROVR Development to build a 48-story tower to replace one of its downtown parking garages. The developers are now negotiating with MPA staff to finalize a 99-year lease for the College Station Garage at 190 N.E. Third St. The project would total 1.88 million square feet, with 1,200 apartments, 8,214 square feet of retail, 33,865 square feet of public service space for a fire station and clinic, 30,000 square feet of amenities and 1,357 parking spaces. The developer said 20% of the apartments would be affordable senior housing, and an additional 15% would be workforce housing.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO