Elizabeth Francy first encountered Cook County Circuit Judge Raúl Vega when her contentious divorce and child custody case was transferred to his courtroom more than a decade ago. She said Vega often yelled at her in court and appeared to treat women differently than men. She and other women with cases in his courtroom also said friends and attorneys told them to wear skirts or “dress pretty” to appease him. Francy said his handling of her family’s case did irreparable harm to her and her children.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO