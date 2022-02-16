ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

New York developer buys Fort Lauderdale property for $33M

By Brian Bandell
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 5 days ago
The site covers a full city block.

South Florida Business Journal

Kiwibot raises $7.5M for robotic food delivery service

Kiwibot wants to cut cars out of the equation when it comes to local deliveries. On Thursday, the Miami startup announced it closed a $7.5 million pre-series A financing round to grow its fleet of sidewalk robotic delivery vehicles. Kiwibot also entered into $20 million contract with its lead investor, Sodexo, to bring its service to 50 college campuses by the end of the year.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
South Florida Business Journal

Lantz-Boggio Architects is pleased to announce the Addition of Five New Partners

Lantz-Boggio Architects, announces David Fik, Jigna Hammers, Dwight Miller, Tyler Depew, and Bill Foster as partners of the firm. Their passion, inspiration, and creativity are essential in continuing our commitment to excellence. LB+A adds a new generation of partners which exemplifies the firm’s dedication to Client Relations, Quality Assurance, and Award-Winning Design. This diverse team provides expertise in Business Development, Technology, Architectural Design, Economics, and Operations. David Fik believes Architecture is a tool to achieve what matters most to him, the care of a resident, the functionality for the staff, and the desirability for the guest. His passion is to team with a client to provide the best environment for their residents. He knows our buildings are more than structures, they are caring and healing environments for people who call them home. Internally, he wants to see each staff member grow to be a leader at work, at home, or at play. Jigna Hammers thrives on the connections she makes with the people she partners with. From an early point in the collaboration and throughout the entire project, she is a passionate, enthusiastic voice in the room which motivates the team to become excited for what everyone can accomplish. She knows that architecture can capture the imagination, so she inspires our team and our clients to feel like the projects we work on together exhibit the passion and care that went into them. Dwight Miller is passionate about the technical aspects of architectural design. Collaborating with clients, consultants, colleagues, building officials, and contractors to foster consensus and a unified vision for the project and the end product is a daily focus internally and externally. Finding a path through regulatory constraints to meet the intent and goals of a project contributes to his most rewarding work in this industry. He also understands the legal aspects of architecture and is uniquely qualified to stand up to the challenges in our day-to-day business activities. Tyler Depew is equally inspired by the challenges of technical documentation. He understands the complexity of balancing project economics and project efficiency which makes a successful project. He uses his experience and knowledge to mentor staff. It is the relationships that he built along the way that he values most, and those relationships follow him to the next project. Bill Foster understands our clients are busier than ever, so our job is to be a partner who listens, anticipates their needs, and provides the appropriate solutions. He believes a strong team is required to be successful and our deep industry expertise combined with our ability to network with the best and brightest minds in the business allows him to develop new connections and maintain existing partnerships. His longstanding experience in Architecture helps him make design and construction a rewarding experience for our clients where no matter what the market is doing, they know we have their back. LB+A is a national Architectural & Interior Design firm that specializes in the design of Senior Living and Care Environments. With a background of more than 40 years, the firm has received continuous recognition and numerous awards throughout the United States for its work in the Retirement and Senior Living Industry. With offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Denver, Colorado, and a staff of over 40 Architects and Interior Designers we provided Senior Living and Care solutions from California, the Southwest, to Florida, along the entire East Coast, and throughout the Midwest. The firm is well-positioned to efficiently perform small and large-scale projects. Whether you are looking to renovate and reposition, add a smaller addition, or design a 250,000 square foot high rise, LB+A is committed to understanding the Expectations of the Coming Generations of Seniors and team with you to develop what is right for your community. We provide comprehensive Programming, Master Planning, Conceptual Design, Schematic Design, along with complete Architecture and Interior Design Services for the execution of the client’s entire building program. Services include existing campus assessment and repositioning, facility programming and master planning, feasibility cost statements, cost/value analysis, and complete design and construction phase services. We Go Beyond the Standard Architectural Experience for Our Clients and Our Staff.
South Florida Business Journal

Hernandez Development Breaks Ground on New 119,000-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility

Hernandez Development, LLC has broken ground on a 119,000-square-foot self-storage facility with drive-thru loading on the famous coast-to-coast US Route 30 in Oswego, Illinois. The project will feature 983 climate-controlled self-storage units, 29 covered RV/Boat spaces and 16 open RV/Boat spaces and is surrounded by a dense, rapid-growth residential area with supporting retail and professional services. Located at 1945 Wiesbrook Road, the site is situated 36 miles southwest of Chicago, the third largest metropolitan city in the United States, in Kendall County, ranked as one of the fastest-growing counties and a place of rapid job growth. This suburb has considerable in-fill residential development with US Highway 30 as a main east west thoroughfare to busy commercial and retail marketplaces. “This project will execute on an accelerated speed-to-market strategy with units available by the end of 2022 to service the high demand and significant planned growth of new multi-family communities in the Kendall County submarket. Chicago is a new market for us but one that our team has deep connections in” said Robert Cerrone, Director of Development for Hernandez. “The outstanding location of this project combined with the strong track record of our development team and CubeSmart Self Storage Management assures the success and highest levels of performance on this project so we feel very confident about it.” Malvern, Pennsylvania-based CubeSmart Self Storage Inc. will operate the facility. Cubesmart Self Storage operates over 1,200 self-storage properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C. The company's properties are comprised of approximately 700,000 units and over 358 million square feet of rentable storage space, offering customers a wide selection of affordable and conveniently located and secure storage solutions across the country, including personal storage, boat storage, RV storage and business storage. South Florida-based Hernandez Development, LLC is celebrating their 20-year anniversary this year. They offer a full range of commercial real estate services including ground up development, asset management, construction and development management services. “It’s always been a long-term strategy for us to expand geographically outside of Florida, including the Upper Midwest. We are excited about the opening of our Chicago office and our first ground up development deal in the area” commented Alex Hernandez, President of Hernandez Development. “We are committed to improving the local communities we build in by fostering partnerships with area businesses, community leaders and our neighbors to create best-in-class, sustainable products that enhance the communities we live and work in. We plan to continue using that strategy as a guiding principle as we expand into new markets.” -end- About Hernandez Established in 2002, Hernandez Development, LLC and Hernandez Construction, LLC provide a full range of commercial construction management and development services. With over 10 million square feet in its portfolio, the company has a proven track record of success in bringing innovative solutions to create projects that yield long-term value for its client's while enhancing the communities in which they serve. The company’s headquarters are located at 301 E Las Olas Boulevard, Suite 200 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a satellite office at 530 N. Lake Shore Drive, Suite 2903 in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.hernandezdevelopment.com or call 954-712-1011.
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of Feb. 11

The Miami Parking Authority selected The Related Group and ROVR Development to build a 48-story tower to replace one of its downtown parking garages. The developers are now negotiating with MPA staff to finalize a 99-year lease for the College Station Garage at 190 N.E. Third St. The project would total 1.88 million square feet, with 1,200 apartments, 8,214 square feet of retail, 33,865 square feet of public service space for a fire station and clinic, 30,000 square feet of amenities and 1,357 parking spaces. The developer said 20% of the apartments would be affordable senior housing, and an additional 15% would be workforce housing.
South Florida Business Journal

Executive Profile: Why Krishan Arora is on a mission to 'democratize' startup fundraising

Current position: Founder and CEO, The Arora Project. Previous position: Chief marketing officer, Splitzee. Education: Bachelor's degree, economics, Harvard University. Organizations: Forbes Agency Council, Harvard Alumni Association. Krishan Arora is using his entrepreneurial experiences to help founders raise money on their own terms. That’s why his team at the Arora...
The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

