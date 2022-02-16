Aegon: The Turnaround Is In Full Swing

There are not very many sizable companies on the market today that focus on the manufacture and sale of footwear and related products. But of the companies that do exist on the market, one of the more interesting ones is Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). In recent years, management has done well to grow the brand at a nice clip. Profits and cash flows have generally risen over time, even if the path to higher numbers has been volatile from year to year. At present, shares of the company do not look particularly cheap. But they definitely don't look pricey either. For such a quality brand that has demonstrated a continued ability to grow, shares are either fairly valued or slightly undervalued. And for investors who are focused on the long haul, this could be a good opportunity to consider buying into at this time.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO