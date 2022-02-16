Letter: Radical policies

Virginians are discovering — a bit late, unfortunately — that there’s no such thing as Trumpism Lite. When voters elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor, Winsome Earle-Sears as lieutenant governor and Jason S. Miyares as attorney general, many doubtless thought they were following a pattern that had served the state well: The year after one of our major parties wins the White House, they almost always put the other party in power in Richmond. Arguably, that worked to produce balance and moderation — until Donald Trump transformed the GOP from a political party into a cult.
