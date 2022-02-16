ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Letter: Radical policies

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

If Democrats wonder why they are likely to be pulverized the next couple weeks of midterm elections, think about some recent policy decisions. In New York, the district attorney from Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, announced...

POLITICO

Trump vs. the "radical, vicious, racist prosecutors"

What up Recast family! The White House is considering further expanding federal policy limiting no-knock warrants, and Andrew Yang backtracks from his supportive tweet of podcaster Joe Rogan. Today, we kick things off with a discussion with one the nation’s most progressive prosecutors. One of former President Donald Trump’s...
MSNBC

How a radical anti-election measure in Arizona was derailed

There’s no shortage of dangerous proposals floating around in state legislatures this year, but Republican state Rep. John Fillmore’s proposal in Arizona stood out for a reason. At first blush, the lawmaker introduced the latest in a series of measures designed to make it more difficult for voters...
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Washington Post

We're already seeing what a mistake Virginia's voters made

Virginians are discovering — a bit late, unfortunately — that there’s no such thing as Trumpism Lite. When voters elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor, Winsome Earle-Sears as lieutenant governor and Jason S. Miyares as attorney general, many doubtless thought they were following a pattern that had served the state well: The year after one of our major parties wins the White House, they almost always put the other party in power in Richmond. Arguably, that worked to produce balance and moderation — until Donald Trump transformed the GOP from a political party into a cult.
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
