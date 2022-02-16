ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Shearer debuts with a fusion of grief, joy, and jazz

By Noah Berlatsky
Cover picture for the articleAlto saxophonist Alison Shearer had nearly completed her debut solo album when her father, acclaimed photojournalist John Shearer, died in 2019. In the aftermath, the Brooklyn-based musician, who cofounded the ten-piece hip hop group Pitchblak Brass Band and currently plays with eclectic party band Red Baraat, decided to start from scratch....

Dreamer Isioma yokes their wildly maximalist aesthetic to their pop-star ambition on Goodnight Dreamer

In March 2020, Chicago singer-songwriter Dreamer Isioma released their breakthrough EP, Sensitive, whose slyly funky title track became a slow-burning hit—in a little under two years, it’s racked up nearly 70 million Spotify streams. Isioma is clearly a pop star in the making, and treats the history of recorded music like a grand buffet: they pick out the tastiest bits and assemble them into new dishes, such that you can still identify the ingredients even as you recognize that the combinations can only exist thanks to Isioma’s taste and chutzpah. On their new debut album, Goodnight Dreamer (AWAL Recordings/Dreamer Isioma), Isioma powers through the album’s wildly varied stylistic experimentation with ambition, confidence, and precision, which help bind together tracks that might not otherwise seem to belong on the same record. In other hands, the woozy, airy club-pop feel and reggaeton pulse of “Time Is Temporary” would’ve made for a jarring transition into “Crying in the Club,” which sounds like an R&B single melting into a hyperpop blur. Isioma makes it work, though, with talent and force of will. Their trust in their musical vision unifies the scattered moods and ideas of Goodnight Dreamer, and their silken singing and earnest expressiveness will make you a believer too.
Matchess draws music from the resources of memory on Sonescent

For roughly a decade, Chicago multi-instrumentalist Whitney Johnson maintained a fairly steady developmental arc with her solo project, Matchess. Her songs, which comprised layers of viola, organ, tape loops, drum machine, and voice, progressively materialized out of a murky, analog fog; the hooky, propulsive tracks on the 2018 release Sacracorpa glided like a lucid dream of flying. Sonescent, her debut recording for Drag City, departs from this approach by taking a deep dive into the recesses of Johnson’s mind. Its music came to her during a Vipassana meditation retreat in Joshua Tree, California. Required to maintain silence and abstain from writing or recording throughout her stay, she had no immediate way to document the melodies and arrangements that arose into her consciousness after a few days of contemplation. After completing the course, she did her best to remember the songs she had heard while meditating. In contrast with her usual process of performing and tracking her music entirely alone, she wrote it down on paper, taught it to a band, and took them into a studio to record it. But you’ll only hear brief snatches of those recordings on Sonescent. Most of the album consists of hypnotic electronic tones, which are periodically churned by the sounds of the band—snatches of barely audible folk-rock break the synthetic surface like koi briefly surfacing in a pond and then disappearing into the depths, an effect that’s by turns lulling and deeply disquieting. Only time will tell if Sonescent is a reversal of Matchess’s evolution toward lucidity or the first step on a new path altogether. Either way, it’s a remarkably concrete representation of an elusive intrapsychic experience.
