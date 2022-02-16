InterCure to acquire multi-national medical cannabis producer, Cann Pharmaceutical for $35M

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) has closed the acquisition of Cultivauna, LLC, the owner of Levia cannabis infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures. “Bringing Levia into the Ayr family represents a key addition to our portfolio of high-quality, branded offerings,” Jonathan Sandelman, founder, cairman and CEO of Ayr stated. “We look forward to expanding the presence of Levia’s seltzers and water-soluble tinctures across our multi-state footprint, while bringing new, innovative form factors to life, like beverage enhancers. With a fast-acting formula and great taste, we believe Levia will be a crucial component in expanding our reach to new and existing consumers who seek a predictable and familiar cannabis experience.”
