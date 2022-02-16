ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

InterCure to acquire multi-national medical cannabis producer, Cann Pharmaceutical for $35M

By Khyathi Dalal
 5 days ago
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) signed a definitive agreement with Cann Pharmaceutical, a pioneering Israeli medical cannabis multi-national operator known as "Better". Under agreement terms, InterCure will acquire 100% of Better’s...

