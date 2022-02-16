ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg, PA

Thermo Fisher to invest $40M to expand Pennsylvania manufacturing facility

By Ravikash
 5 days ago
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) will invest $40M to expand its single-use technology manufacturing facility in Millersburg, Pennsylvania. The company said the the expansion is part of a $650M multi-year investment...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millersburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
