MLB Insider Jim Bowden is excited to watch St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson and believes he can be an All-Star in 2022. When the Major League Baseball season eventually starts, the St. Louis Cardinals will arguably be one of the most exciting to watch. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will be in their second season together. The rotation should be improved. Tyler O’Neill is expected to continue to mash while Harrison Bader and Tommy Edman are coming off career seasons.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO