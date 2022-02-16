ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaia Gerber Does Modern Annie Hall Styling In London

By Alice Cary
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGym bunny Kaia Gerber can’t get enough of luxe lycra. But when she’s not en route to a reformer Pilates class, she always makes her fashion credentials felt. On a trip to London this week, Kaia wrapped up in a mannish double-breasted checked coat, black jeans, a blue...

www.vogue.co.uk

Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is a Valentine’s Day Dream in Pink Bow Minidress and Slick Pink Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen was the epitome of Valentine’s Day style this week — with a bag to match. The “Cravings” author posed at home in a punchy pink Rotate Birger Christensen minidress. The style featured a silky crepe skirt, topped with a massive bow top coated in “R” logos. The dress’ monochrome pink palette and feminine aesthetic appeared straight out of Valentine’ Day, which often features red, pink and white color schemes. Teigen thematically paired her look with a heart-shaped clutch,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Rihanna Makes Her Favourite Styling Hack Work With A Bump

It’s quickly been established that no one has ever nailed maternity style quite like Rihanna. Within days of revealing her happy news to the world, the businesswoman has given quilted coats the “Rih” stamp of approval, and reached into her vast wardrobe to whip out the heart-shaped Saint Laurent coat she purchased in 2016 for Valentine’s Day. Now, the 33-year-old has set her sights once more on fabulous accessories that put the spotlight on her growing bump.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga tackled Monday morning in sporty style, thanks to a bold pair of leggings and chunky sneakers. The “House of Gucci” star shared a new Instagram photo this week, posing in a handstand on a purple yoga mat at the gym. Gaga’s workout ensemble featured a white, orange and blue tie-dye hoodie, layered over a light gray cutout top with slim-fitting blue leggings. Her look was complete with a bracelet and hoop earrings, as well as short black socks. “Rollin’...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Kaia Gerber
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Takes on the Grand Canyon in Leggings and Breathable Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens brought sporty style to nature on a trip to the Grand Canyon this week. The “Princess Switch” star posed in black leggings, paired with a coordinating cropped windbreaker. The zip-up top wasn’t her only outerwear, however; Hudgens also layered her look with a swirl-printed white and black puffer jacket. Hudgens’ accessories included a black nylon Prada belt bag, as well as rectangular tortoiseshell sunglasses, delicate earrings and tie-dye socks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!. When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Simone Biles Reveals She’s Engaged With A Photo Of Her Classic Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles. The Olympic gymnast announced her Valentine’s Day engagement to Jonathan Owens via Instagram. She shared a series of joyful snaps – including several of Owens proposing in a gazebo and a close-up of her diamond ring. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you,” she wrote. “You’re everything I dreamed of and more.” On her story, she also shared a picture of dozens of roses arranged in a heart shape.
CELEBRITIES
#Manhattan#Parisian#Nike#Old Hollywood
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Style Gets Better And Better

Rihanna is single-handedly redefining the way we view maternity style. When she’s not hitting the red carpet with A$AP Rocky in a sheer, shimmering set by The Attico, she’s embodying Grace Jones in a custom red-hot Alaïa number for a date night. Rih’s Super Bowl outfit was yet more proof that the superstar is doing pregnancy style her way.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

24 Throwback Photos Of Priscilla Presley, A Legend In Her Own Right

Although best known as the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley is so much more. While married to the controversial rock ’n’ roll icon for six years, Priscilla had successful careers as both an actor and mogul in her own right. Co-star of the acclaimed Naked Gun films, she also played Jenna Wade in the beloved primetime series Dallas. And, as the chair of the Presley estate after Elvis’s passing, she helped to turn Graceland – her ex-husband’s private mansion estate near Memphis – into one of the USA’s biggest tourist attractions, rivalling the White House for the number of visitors it attracts. As the first trailer drops for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, where the great beauty is played by Olivia DeJonge, revisit 24 striking photographs of the icon, below.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

K. Michelle’s Children Stay Away From the Spotlight for a Particular Reason

Despite launching her career on reality television, K. Michelle keeps her personal life to herself as much as possible. The My Killer Body host has been in the spotlight since her fans met her on Love & Hip Hop. Since then, K. has become more vocal about her dating life, career highs and lows, and plastic surgery journey. However, she’s also maintained her privacy when it comes to being a mother.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Rihanna Just Wore The Most Noughties Jeans Of All Time

Like the rest of the fashion world, Rihanna is on a Y2K streak, as evidenced by her latest date-night outfit. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky on 18 February, the Fenty icon selected another bomber jacket – this one courtesy of R13 – which she paired with a vintage Mets T-shirt. (“Ya gotta believe!”) Adding a touch of glamour to her look: a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-strap leather sandals and a Dior choker from John Galliano’s autumn/winter 2004 collection, which nodded to Vogue’s illustrated Edwardian-era covers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Jamal Edwards' cause of death revealed as celebrities pay tribute

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed his cause of death to be a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Takes the Plunge in Latex Catsuit and Pointy Boots for ‘Moonfall’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum was among the many stars who attended the premiere of Halle Berry’s new movie, “Moonfall” on Monday night in LA. Kelly Rowland, Eme Ikwukaor, Joey King, Amanda Kloot, Gillies Marini, Cherie Chan, Sophia Ali and Tia Carrere also graced the carpet to get a first-look at the highly anticipated sci-fi and action film. Klum pulled out all the stops to showcase her red carpet fashion. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host wore a plunging patent leather blazer that included a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The “And Just Like That” actress was spotted while making her way to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Saturday. For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Sleek in a Striped Tank Dress With an Oversized Cutout and Brown Slouchy Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum gives patterned ensembles another try. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host shared a photoset to Instagram Wednesday that showed the model posing and enjoying some time with nature while dressed up in an eye-catching outfit. Klum slipped into a striped dress from Dundas that featured a yellow and black design. The garment had a sleek back cutout that gave the piece some dimension. She accessorized with gold earrings that added a little pop to her attire. She let her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

