ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Slovakia stuns US in shootout, Americans out of Olympics

By AP News
wtmj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Minutes after failing to score in the shootout as the Americans’ last chance to stay alive at the Olympics, captain Andy Miele took off his gloves to wipe the tears coming out of his eyes. “I’m just sad it’s over,” he...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU vows to help prevent the possible breakup of Bosnia

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union is ready to limit financial assistance and possibly impose sanctions in Bosnia to help prevent the possible breakup up of the ethnically divided Balkan country as the peace agreement brokered over 25 years ago unravels, the EU's top diplomat vowed Monday.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vadim Shipachyov
Person
Sean Farrell
Person
Sting
Person
Nikita Nesterov
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy