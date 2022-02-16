ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charmco, WV

Employers Invited To Job Fair

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

CHARMCO (WVDN) — Greenbrier West High School will be holding a job fair to connect the young, emerging workforce with employment opportunities in the Greenbrier Valley on March 29, from 1-3 p.m. Contact Sharon Boggs at slboggs@k12.wv.us, or at 304-438-6191 ext. 5119, to reserve a table.

If you would like your company to be represented but are unable to attend, Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation will include your company’s information at our table. For GVEDC representation, call 304-497-4300 ext. 222.

The post Employers Invited To Job Fair appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
City
Charmco, WV
The Hill

Ottawa police don protective gear, firearms arresting protesters

Police in Canada's capital city on Saturday donned helmets and batons and at times brandished firearms as officers worked to clear out protesters associated with the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations. In a series of updates on their Twitter page, Ottawa Police said protesters were acting aggressively toward officers moving in over...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Wvdn#Gvedc#West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy