Employers Invited To Job Fair

CHARMCO (WVDN) — Greenbrier West High School will be holding a job fair to connect the young, emerging workforce with employment opportunities in the Greenbrier Valley on March 29, from 1-3 p.m. Contact Sharon Boggs at slboggs@k12.wv.us, or at 304-438-6191 ext. 5119, to reserve a table.

If you would like your company to be represented but are unable to attend, Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation will include your company’s information at our table. For GVEDC representation, call 304-497-4300 ext. 222.

