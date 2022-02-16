ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Earnings Previews: Palantir Technologies, Walmart

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076HdN_0eFzVk9i00 More than 500 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings this week, with about half due on Wednesday and Thursday. A couple of major players in lithium production are on deck this week along with a number of independent oil and gas producers.

About halfway through this version of earnings season, growth stocks have seen a couple of pretty consistent analyst moves. First, guidance trumps results. In particular, lowered guidance outweighs results that beat expectations.

Second, analysts are lowering price targets on growth stocks while maintaining their ratings. Not too surprising given the hammering that these stocks have taken so far this year.

Among companies reporting after markets close on Wednesday, we have previewed four: Albemarle, Applied Materials, Cisco Systems and Pioneer Natural Resources .

Here is a look at two firms scheduled to report results before markets open on Thursday.

Palantir Technologies

Over the past 12 months, shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE: PLTR ) have declined by more than 55%. Nearly all of that has come since late September. The stock put up a 52-week low in late January and the 52-week high was posted exactly one year ago.

In each of the past four quarters, the company has beaten both earnings and revenue estimates. So what's up? The sales and profit numbers are not rising. In fact, they are narrowing, and on a GAAP basis, earnings per share are negative. The meme stock revolt last year provided a spike that the stock simply has been unable to sustain, and big investors are looking elsewhere for growth.

Just 10 analysts cover the stock. Of those, four have rated the shares at Hold and only two have a Buy rating. At a recent price of around $14.20 a share, the upside potential based on a median price target of $21 is 47.9%. At the high price target of $31, the potential upside is about 118%.

The consensus fourth-quarter revenue estimate is $418.07 million, which would be up 6.6% sequentially and almost 30% higher year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are forecast at $0.04, flat sequentially and down by 33% year over year. For the full 2021 fiscal year, estimates call for EPS of $0.15, down 21.2%, on sales of $1.53 billion, up nearly 40%.

The stock trades at 96.5 times expected 2021 EPS, 69.4 times estimated 2022 earnings of $0.20 and 50.2 times estimated 2023 earnings of $0.28 per share. Palantir stock's 52-week range is $11.75 to $30.44, and the company does not pay a dividend. Total shareholder return for the past year is negative 49.1%.
ALSO READ: 4 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now With War in Ukraine Looming

Walmart

Dow Jones industrial average component Walmart Inc. ( NYSE: WMT ) has seen its share price drop by about 5.5% over the past 12 months. The company is expected to overcome supply chain issues, higher costs and inflation pressures, at least by enough to post a sequential rise in revenue. Year over year, revenue is expected to be lower, however.

Walmart has filed trademark applications for its own cryptocurrency and NFTS. Walmart in the Metaverse. Sounds like a good title for a hit Broadway musical.

Analysts are mostly bullish on the stock, with 28 of 39 awarding the shares a Buy or Strong Buy rating and the rest with a Hold rating. At a share price of around $134.40, the upside potential at the median price target of $170 is about 26.5%. At the high target of $190, the implied upside is 41.4%.

For its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 that ended in January, Walmart is expected to report sales of $150.24 billion, up 7.9% sequentially but down less than 1.0% year over year. Adjusted EPS are pegged at $1.50, up 3.3% sequentially and 7.9% higher year over year. For the full fiscal year, analysts forecast EPS of $6.43, up 17.3%, on sales of $568.07 billion, up 2.3%.

Walmart stock trades at 20.9 times expected 2022 EPS, 20.0 times estimated 2023 earnings of $6.71 and 18.5 times estimated 2024 earnings of $7.25 per share. The stock's 52-week range is $126.28 to $152.57. Walmart pays an annual dividend of $2.20 (yield of 1.64%). Total shareholder return for the past year was negative 6.3%.

https://twitter.com/WalmartInc/status/1491792071157370884?cxt=HHwWiMCigYS_9LMpAAAA

ALSO READ: 10 Health Care Stocks Warren Buffett Owns That Offer Safety and Dependable Dividends

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Walmart's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Walmart WMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
ECONOMY
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: DTE Energy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) DTE Energy DTE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Benzinga

A Preview Of Masimo's Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Masimo MASI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: O'Reilly Automotive

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) O'Reilly Automotive ORLY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Wynn Resorts

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Wynn Resorts WYNN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Lattice Semiconductor

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Albemarle#Applied Materials#Cisco Systems#Pioneer Natural Resources#Pltr
Seeking Alpha

Palantir Stock: Buy Ahead Of Upcoming Earnings

As I've covered in previous articles, I'm bullish on Palantir (PLTR) over the long term as I see the company very well positioned to grow strongly over the next few years, driven by its unique software that is expected to enjoy strong customer demand as the need to interpret and analyze big datasets is only expected to rise in the future.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: WESCO International

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) WESCO International WCC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Black Knight Earnings Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Black Knight BKI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Arch Coal

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Arch Coal ARCH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Treehouse Foods

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Treehouse Foods THS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Medpace Hldgs

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Medpace Hldgs MEDP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: IAC/InterActiveCorp

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Enbridge Earnings Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Enbridge ENB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Palantir stock fall today? Q4 earnings miss hits shares

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares fell sharply on Thursday after the data analytics software company posted fourth-quarter results that were mixed, with earnings falling short of Wall Street's expectations. The Alex Karp-led company earned 2 cents per share on $432.8 million in revenue, whereas Wall Street analysts were expecting 4 cents...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: DoorDash, Hasbro, Palantir, Walmart and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. DoorDash — Shares of DoorDash jumped 10.6% after the food delivery company's quarterly revenue turned out better than expected. DoorDash reported $1.3 billion in revenue last quarter, beating a Refinitiv estimate of $1.28 billion. The company also posted strong order numbers and added new users, suggesting that demand for food delivery services remains high.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Palantir nears 52-week low as Q4 earnings miss expectations

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) fell sharply in premarket trading on Thursday after the data analytics company posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations. The Alex Karp-led company earned 2 cents per share on $432.8 million in revenue, whereas Wall Street analysts were expecting 4 cents per share on $418.07 million in revenue. During...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

102K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy