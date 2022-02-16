4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Black Opry Revue at City Winery: Holly G started Black Opry from her bedroom last April, as an attempt to heal her relationship with the genre: A website where she could write about artists of color and help boost their profiles and perhaps connect with other country music enthusiasts. Within two weeks, she was inundated with messages from singers and fans who wanted to participate and support the group. She got so many requests for concerts that she had to hire a booking agent, which is how she put together the Black Opry Revue. The lineup for the D.C. show, a writers round-style event where the artists share the stories behind the songs, includes Autumn Nicholas, who has been hosting songwriter events in Nashville, and Frankie Staton, founder of the Black Country Music Association in the 1990s. “Even though everyone connected online, to see it in person really strikes you in a different way, and it kind of makes all of it real,” Holly said. “Every time we go to a show, it leaves me speechless because I just didn’t ever think I would see people like me making the music that I like.” 8 p.m. $22-32.

