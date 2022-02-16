ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Wiltshire: Car parking charges and council tax to rise

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncil tax in Wiltshire is to go up by three per cent, it has been announced. The rise is part of the county council's budget for the coming year, which was voted through earlier. The cost of parking in council car parks will also go up by 10p an...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Essex council tax bills set for £60 a year rise

Households will be charged an average of about £60 a year more for council tax after a county council voted to increase its share of the bill. Conservative Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council leader, said cutting bills would cause financial problems. The rise means Band D households will see...
BUSINESS
BBC

Council tax: Kent, Surrey and Sussex face increases

Council taxpayers across the South East are facing increases in their bills again this year. Surrey County Council approved a 4.99% rise, East Sussex agreed a 1.99% hike, while West Sussex has proposed a 2.99%. Meanwhile, Kent County Council voted through a rise of 2.99% which opposition councillors said was...
ECONOMY
BBC

Oxfordshire council tax to increase by 4.99% as budget approved

Council tax will rise by 4.99% for Oxfordshire residents in April after county councillors approved proposals. It is the first budget passed by the Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance, made up of Lib Dem, Labour and Green members, since it was formed in May 2021. The hike will mean residents living...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council Tax#Car Parking#Balanced Budget#Uk#Adult Social Care#Cabinet#Post Covid#Labour
BBC

Glasgow announces 3% increase to council tax

Glasgow City Council has become the latest local authority to announce a 3% to increase council tax in April. Local authorities have been given complete freedom to set rates in 2022 after a council tax freeze last year. Edinburgh and East Lothian councils have declared similar increases. As part of...
ECONOMY
BBC

Deaths of two toddlers prompt calls for road safety improvements

Two crashes that killed two toddlers in a matter of days have prompted calls for improved road safety in Shropshire. A 19-month-old child died in hospital on Monday and an 11-month-old died on Tuesday following crashes near Newport. Shropshire councillor Rob Gittins said there were three or four crashes a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Car-free roads and higher parking charges proposed in bid to reduce traffic

A radical approach is needed to reduce traffic levels in Glasgow including making more roads car-free, a report has recommended.The Glasgow Centre for Population Health says on-street parking spaces should be reduced and parking prices increased.It also says a proposed reduction of the speed limit to 20mph should be brought in rapidly and enforced by police.The recommendations, first reported in The Herald, are part of a submission to the city council’s active travel consultation.The submission says: “Much more could be done by reducing parking capacity, particularly on-road parking, increasing pricing for parking and via road space reallocation approaches, such...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
motor1.com

MPs say new tax needed as electric car numbers rise

A cross-party group of MPs has told the government to act now to avoid a £35 billion "fiscal black hole" as the uptake of electric cars reduces tax revenue. The House of Commons Transport Select Committee says a road pricing system based on distance travelled and vehicle type would reduce the shortfall as petrol and diesel cars are phased out.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Six million homes ‘could face mandatory water meters’ to prevent shortages

Millions of people could be forced to have water meters in their homes in suppliers’ attempts to prevent water shortages, it’s claimed. Water companies supplying areas that have a “serious” risk of shortages could force households to have meters installed.About six million househoulds – supplied by Cambridge Water, Portsmouth Water, South Staffordshire Water, Severn Trent Water, Veolia Water, Wessex Water, and Southern West Water – could be made to have them fitted.Those who do not have the meters installed could be charged more expensive flat-rate tariffs that could add about £200 to their annual bill, The Telegraph has reported.Water bills...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Borough of Westminster is the CAPITAL for illegally parked super cars: council dishes out more fines than Manchester in the last five years with tickets on 81 percent of country’s Bugattis and 64 percent of Lamborghinis

More flash supercars are fined for bad parking in Westminster than anywhere else in the UK, a recent study has found. Bugattis, Rolls Royces, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins and Bentleys parked inconsiderately in central London have made it a hotspot for parking fines. Westminster Council handed out over 1.4 million tickets...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Solihull: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes report uncovers help delay

Vulnerable children living where schoolboy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was tortured and killed have to wait too long for help, a report has found. Arthur, six, died in June 2020 following a campaign of violence by his father and stepmother. A probe of services in Solihull has since uncovered a "significant" number...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy