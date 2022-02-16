ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Dutch probe criticizes government’s pandemic response

By MIKE CORDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soEx7_0eFzTb8l00
A protester walks with a baby in a stroller as some 20 trucs blocked one entrance to the government buildings in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, to protest against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands was inadequately prepared for the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago and the government paid insufficient attention to the threat to people in care homes, according to an independent inquiry released Wednesday.

The Dutch Safety Board said authorities in the Netherlands, where more than 21,000 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19, “became overly fixated” on hospitals in the early days of the pandemic while focusing too little attention on what it called “an unprecedented impact” on nursing homes, education, cultural institutions, and business.

The safety board’s chairman, former Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, called the pandemic the country’s biggest social crisis n decades.

“The Netherlands proved to be vulnerable,” Dijsselbloem said. “This was due to the structures the government had in place for the health sector and the crisis response: they fell short given the nature and scope of the crisis.”

The 313-page report, the first in a planned series by the safety board, deals with the pandemic from its inception through September 2020.

Its publication came a day after Dutch Health Minister Ernst Kuipers announced that the Netherlands would scrap almost all pandemic restrictions by the end of the month.

The report was critical of the government’s approach to care homes, where about half of the country’s COVID-related deaths happened in the months leading up to September 2020, calling it a “silent disaster.”

The safety board, which said it was important to learn from the crisis, made 10 recommendations aimed at strengthening preparedness for future crises.

The report included a written response by former Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, who was a key player in the political handling of the pandemic. He defended the country’s approach while acknowledging errors,

“Many parties and people — including in my department — ​​delivered extraordinary work. Things went well, mistakes were made, there are countries that have done better and less well,” De Jonge wrote.

He said the government’s care home policies “did not stand alone, but formed an important part of the broader strategy to protect vulnerable people.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy asks Dutch to question former Booking.com executives in tax probe

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors are investigating two former finance chiefs of Booking.com in relation to allegations of unpaid taxes by the travel website company and have asked Dutch authorities to question them, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Italy's tax police in June last...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Dutch government names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government appointed a commissioner Tuesday to tackle sexual abuse and intimidation, after recent high-profile #MeToo cases shocked the European Union nation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Dutch#Ap#The Dutch Safety Board#Finance#Covid
UPI News

Dutch PM apologizes for brutality during 1945-1949 Indonesian war

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the systematic and widespread violence exercised by the Netherlands during the 1945-49 Indonesian war of independence. An inquiry revealed that the Netherlands' military and intelligence services were sanctioned by the highest levels of government to carry out executions and...
POLITICS
BBC

Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold in Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KEYT

Italian police allegedly urged death for American suspects

ROME (AP) — Several members of Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police force called for the deaths or beatings of two American teenagers who were arrested in the hours after an officer’s July 2019 slaying. A Carabinieri officer is on trial for allegedly blindfolding one of the teens illegally as he awaited questioning. Italian media reported that phone messaging chats involving several Carabinieri following the Americans’ arrests were introduced as evidence on Wednesday. Gabriel Natale-Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder of California were convicted last year of murder and given Italy’s stiffest punishment – life imprisonment – for the fatal stabbing of Carabinieri Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. Their appeals trial is scheduled to start on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
Vice

Venezuela's Elite Flew Helicopters to Party on a Sacred Mountain

Dressed in tuxedos and designer fashion, a group of high rollers set off in helicopters for a private party amidst the glories of nature, and people were furious when they found out. The birthday party took place at a sacred site for Indigenous groups in Venezuela, and sparked outrage not...
AMERICAS
Shropshire Star

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

Three police officers were also hurt in the incident. A 41-year-old man has been stoned to death by a mob for allegedly desecrating the Koran inside a mosque in a village in eastern Pakistan, police have said. Three police officers also were injured, and more than 80 men have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalgeographic.com

A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

767K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy