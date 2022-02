SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Santa Clara County will likely keep its indoor mask mandates in place for at least another two to three weeks as the rest of the counties in the Bay Area move to lift the requirement next Wednesday with the state. Wednesday’s announcement prompted backlash among residents, business owners and visitors of the region’s most populous county. “I’m confused, I’m disappointed and I don’t understand it,” said Atelier Salon founder and master stylist Karie Bennett. “You could go into a restaurant right now, the minute you sit down, you whip off your mask. What’s the difference between that...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO