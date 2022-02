Governor Bill Lee delivered his State Of The State speech last night to an enthusiastic General Assembly. The state’s Speaker Of The House Cameron Sexton (R-25) joined Tim Van Horn & Ben Deeter on “Wake Up Memphis” to talk about what Tennesseans heard from the Governor last night. He also highlighted legislation currently being worked on as well as possible issues tackled this legislative session.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 19 DAYS AGO