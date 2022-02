Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory.

