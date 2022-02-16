ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

The Elusive Hunt for a Robot That Can Pick a Ripe Strawberry

By Khari Johnson
Wired
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago, a company called Agrobot demonstrated a strawberry-harvesting robot in a field in Davis, California. Today, Agrobot’s strawberry picker remains a prototype. The long wait underscores the challenge for any berry-picking robot: Identify a berry that is ripe enough to pick, grasp it firmly but without damaging the fruit,...

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dot.LA

Will Apple-Picking Robots Save Agriculture—Or Ruin Farm Workers?

As part of its effort to “disrupt” the food industry supply chain, Santa-Monica based automation incubator Wavemaker Labs has added—and revived—a new piece of technology that promises to change the game for apple orchards. In October, Wavemaker acquired the intellectual property behind agtech startup Abundant Robotics’...
AGRICULTURE
Wired

Driving While Baked? Inside the High-Tech Quest to Find Out

Everyone knows about 4/20, but true stoners also observe 7/10. In the spirit of a ninth grader entering 58008 on a calculator and flipping it over to spell out “BOOBS,” the date 7/10 looks like the word “OIL” upside down and backward. This makes the 10th day of July an ideal occasion to celebrate the popular forms of concentrated cannabis oil known as dabs or wax, which can be three or four times as potent as regular bud.
COLORADO STATE
TechCrunch

Following acquisition by Bowery, Traptic’s strawberry-picking robotics pivot to vertical farming

Fieldhand shortages are a problem that dates back well before the pandemic, but the problem has been dramatically exacerbated for many over the past two years. The company’s combination of picking and vision system were enough to land it a healthy $8.4 million raise last year, as it deployed its autonomous bots on California farms through a per-pound pricing system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Strawberry, CA
City
Davis, CA
State
Florida State
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
Wired

10 Early President's Day Sales on Laptops and Tablets

Need a new laptop or tablet? Whether it's for school or work, now is a good time to snag one. Many of our favorite laptops and tablets are on sale for the upcoming President's Day holiday, so if your machine has been sputtering, you can save some cash when you upgrade. Be sure to check out our buying guides for the Best Macbooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Laptops, Best Cheap Laptops, and Best Laptop Backpacks for more recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
Wired

Cow, Bull, and the Meaning of AI Essays

The future of west virginia politics is uncertain. The state has been trending Democratic for the last decade, but it's still a swing state. Democrats are hoping to keep that trend going with Hillary Clinton in 2016. But Republicans have their own hopes and dreams too. They're hoping to win back some seats in the House of Delegates, which they lost in 2012 when they didn't run enough candidates against Democratic incumbents.
SCIENCE
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Robotics#Safeway
Seeking Alpha

Mosaic Company: Starting To Look Ripe For The Picking

Fertilizer prices have risen greatly due to strong demand and supply restraints. The prices of food commodities and fertilizers are hitting new highs. Demand for fertilizer products is high while supplies are constricted by several factors. Producers of fertilizer are seeing large margins and tremendous growth in earnings. One of...
INDUSTRY
Wired

Can You Be an NFT Artist and an Environmentalist?

Artists have frequently depicted the environmental impact of technology. The Impressionists of the 19th century were known for their paintings of trains and the shifting landscapes of industrialization. Photographers in the early 20th century captured with awe the trams and high-rises of the rapidly escalating urban environment. Amid the social movements of the 1960s and ’70s, environmental art became a major new form as artists tried to express the precarity of local ecologies, increasingly aware of the long-term consequences of economic activities. Artists explore emerging technologies to address their potentials and problems, with recent attention turning to the carbon footprint of our electronic expansion, as well as what might be done about it.
ENVIRONMENT
Wired

Review: FryAway

I love making fried chicken. It's one of my favorite special occasion foods and one that people get excited about, practically guaranteeing dinner guests arrive in a good mood. I don't love getting rid of fry oil though. Every step of the process feels like an opportunity to make a...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheConversationCanada

How autonomous underwater robots can spot oil plumes after an ocean spill

On April 20, 2010, the offshore oil rig Deepwater Horizon exploded, burned, sank in the Gulf of Mexico and terrified the world. This horrific accident — recorded as the largest oil spill in history — killed 11 workers and released 210 million gallons of crude oil into the ocean. While about a half of the oil rose to the surface, the other half formed a suspended plume of many tiny oil droplets about 1,000 metres below the surface. Its extent and whereabouts couldn’t be determined from above. Autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are untethered marine robots that can explore the underwater world....
CARS
Wired

How Preserving Agave Could Help Save an Endangered Bat

This story originally appeared on Yale Environment 360 and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. At the southeast tip of a large valley in the northern Sierra Madre Oriental is the small Mexican town of Estanque de Norias, some 200 miles west of the Texas border at Laredo. Mountains rise up around the scrubby, treeless terrain like undulating brown walls. The star of this parched landscape is Agave asperrima, whose rosettes of impressive thick, blue-gray leaves edged with large, sharp teeth can grow four feet high and five feet wide. The agave spends its entire 10- to 15-year life storing enough sugars for the moment when it sends a massive flowering stalk up into the sky. The stalk, which can reach 20 feet tall, is topped by a giant, candelabra-like inflorescence with numerous flower clusters bearing countless small, bright yellow blooms that produce large quantities of sweet nectar at night. After flowering, the plant dies.
ENVIRONMENT
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
Wired

The Best Way to Learn Online? Be a Lurker

Lately I have been trying to get through the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's big report, the one that came out late last year, called “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis.” It's a challenge because (a) I must, um, learn as I go, and (b) the PDF is nearly 4,000 pages of aggregated, footnoted, illustrated scientific consensus about weather. That's too much consensus; everyone agrees. Yet obviously they—the hundreds of IPCC-affiliated scientists who compiled this behemoth—want us to read it, right? The thing exists, so I should at least try. Plus it's free to download. I love a bargain.
TWITTER

Comments / 0

Community Policy