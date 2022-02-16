ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Eight displaced, one injured in Lafayette apartment fire

By KATC News
 5 days ago
Eight people are displaced and one person is injured following a Wednesday morning fire at an apartment complex on E. University Avenue.

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to the fire at 1:56 am on Wednesday, February 16, in the 600 block of E University Avenue.

LFD says a 23-year-old man who was injured in the fire is in good condition. He sustained second and third-degree burns to his arms and hands. The heat from the fire causes some first-degree burns to his neck and facial area, they say.

The man, an occupant of the apartment complex, told fire officials that he was frying French fries when the grease ignited. He attempted to extinguish the fire, but it spread quickly.

He began alerting his neighbors. All occupants were evacuated.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

According to LFD, seven fire trucks and 26 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire reportedly began in a downstairs apartment and spread quickly to an upstairs unit.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. Firefighters say four apartment units sustained major fire and water damage.

