Eight displaced, one injured in Lafayette apartment fire

Eight people are displaced and one person is injured following a Wednesday morning fire at an apartment complex on E. University Avenue.

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to the fire at 1:56 am on Wednesday, February 16, in the 600 block of E University Avenue.

LFD says a 23-year-old man who was injured in the fire is in good condition. He sustained second and third-degree burns to his arms and hands. The heat from the fire causes some first-degree burns to his neck and facial area, they say.

The man, an occupant of the apartment complex, told fire officials that he was frying French fries when the grease ignited. He attempted to extinguish the fire, but it spread quickly.

He began alerting his neighbors. All occupants were evacuated.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

According to LFD, seven fire trucks and 26 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire reportedly began in a downstairs apartment and spread quickly to an upstairs unit.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. Firefighters say four apartment units sustained major fire and water damage.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel