TikTok user left haunted by Dorito chip in the shape of a dead rat

A TikTok video left people baffled after a mysterious Doritos chip resembled something much more sinister.

In a viral clip, TikTok user Elliot ( @elliotlovesxen ) shared his strange discovery, which left over seven million viewers scratching their heads.

While the odd-looking mass appeared to be a burnt and malformed chip mingled in with other Doritos, some compared its appearance to a dead rat.

Even the chip manufacturer turned their attention to the brow-raising clip, saying: “We take these matters very seriously and would like to speak with you directly.”

