ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Scotland backs vaccines for five to 11-year-olds as England decision imminent

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rnbgw_0eFzRs7800

Children aged five to 11 in Scotland are the latest to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine, with ministers in England expected to announce their decision later on Wednesday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland would follow Wales in accepting the recommendations from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which submitted its verdict to ministers more than a week ago.

England is expected to make a similar announcement later on Wednesday following reports of wrangling within government.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I can confirm that ministers have considered this draft (JCVI) advice and are content to accept its recommendations.”

I’d like to once again thank the JCVI for their hard work in scrutinising the science and providing clear guidance

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

She added: “Throughout the pandemic it has been our intention that we follow the clinical and scientific evidence available to us and I’d like to once again thank the JCVI for their hard work in scrutinising the science and providing clear guidance.”

Discussions with health boards on the best way of delivering vaccinations to five to 11-year-olds have already begun, Ms Sturgeon said.

On Tuesday, Wales’s health minister Eluned Morgan said it was a “shame” and “perplexing” that the JCVI advice had not been published earlier as she announced jabs would be available in Wales.

The UK medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11 last year.

After the announcement, the JCVI said the vaccine should be offered to at-risk children in this age group, and thousands have been vaccinated already.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Britain to Offer COVID Vaccines to All 5-11 Year Olds

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Wednesday it would offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, widening the rollout of vaccines in children in a decision that has been taken more slowly than in some other countries. Announcing the move, health minister Sajid Javid said he had accepted advice from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Key questions answered about Covid-19 jabs for five to 11-year-olds in Wales

Ministers in Wales and Scotland have confirmed they will be offering the vaccine to younger children. Scotland and Wales are going to offer Covid-19 jabs to children aged five to 11. Here are the answers to some of the key questions about vaccines for younger children. – What is the...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
BBC

Why are five to 11-year-olds getting Covid jabs?

Wales has become the first UK nation to say it will offer Covid vaccinations to all five to 11-year-olds. So what does it mean for these children and their parents?. Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she followed a "yet to be published" recommendation by the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
KIDS
Shropshire Star

Five to 11-year-olds to be offered Covid jabs in Scotland, says First Minister

Scotland will follow the change made by the Welsh Government on Tuesday. Children aged between five and 11 will be offered the coronavirus vaccine in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Scotland follows in the footsteps of Wales, who announced on Tuesday that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Jcvi#Mhra
Telegraph

Decision on Covid vaccines for children aged five to 11 expected in days

A decision on whether Covid vaccines should be given to children aged five to 11 is expected within days, amid pressure to allow them and help families travel abroad for holidays. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is considering the matter, with vaccines currently only offered to under-12s...
KIDS
BBC

Covid: GP surgery offers special clinic for five to 11-year-olds

A GP practice in Amble has offered a special Covid vaccine clinic for clinically vulnerable children. Since the end of January children in England between the ages of five and 11 have had access to the jab if they are at higher risk from coronavirus. Eligible children include those with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Lots of people will avoid flying from now on': Terrified TUI passengers 'screamed and prayed' when pilot had to abort landing at Manchester Airport TWICE during Storm Eunice

Terrified children asked their parents if 'they were going to die' and adults 'vomited in the aisles' following extreme turbulence on a TUI flight that was forced to abort a landing at Manchester Airport during Storm Eunice. The flight from Morocco was due to arrive at Manchester Airport just before...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Boris Johnson ends self-isolation and free Covid tests scrapped from 1 April

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid and £500 quarantine support payments will end in England on Thursday, Boris Johnson has announced.The prime minister also confirmed that free Covid testing for the public will be scrapped in England from 1 April, as he set out his “living with Covid” plan in the Commons.Mr Johnson said testing had become “much less valuable” in restricting the spread of Covid, and said the £2bn-a-month cost of the system meant the government had to “scale back” what it could offer.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Immunocompromised and disabled people ‘abandoned’ by end of Covid restrictions

The ending of mandatory coronavirus rules in England will cause “huge anxiety” to immunocompromised and disabled people, leaving them feeling “abandoned” and “forgotten”, charities have warned.The scrapping of free universal testing has been described as “not only reckless but dangerous”, with one charity saying that vulnerable people may be forced back into isolation.People who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April.The Government is lifting restrictions without a plan to protect immunocompromised people, for who the vaccines are proving less effectiveHelen Rowntree, Blood Cancer UKFree universal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Legal isolation for Covid to end from Thursday, Boris Johnson says

People who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April under Boris Johnson’s plan for “living with Covid”.The Prime Minister detailed the strategy for England to the Commons late on Monday afternoon after a Cabinet disagreement thought to centre on funding for future surveillance of the virus.Those who receive a positive Covid-19 test will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but will not be obliged to under law under the plans subject to parliamentary approval.Routine contact tracing will also end...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Stormont Health Minister to consider Living with Covid plan for England

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann has said his department will “carefully consider” the Living with Covid plan unveiled in England.Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that those who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April in England.Under the strategy, those who receive a positive Covid-19 test will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but will not be obliged to under law under the plans subject to parliamentary approval.Covid-19 has not gone away, but because of the efforts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

William and Kate to attend England vs Wales Six Nations match at Twickenham

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in direct competition this weekend as they attend England’s Six Nations match against Wales.Saturday’s match at Twickenham Stadium will be the first Kate has attended since becoming patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU).William, who has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) since 2016, and Kate, are known for their rivalry during sporting engagements, with the fixture putting them in direct competition.They will meet Jeff Blackett, president of the RFU, and Gerald Davies, president of the WRU, prior to kick-off and speak with volunteers and council members of the RFU.The...
SPORTS
The Independent

Johnson sets out Covid plan after last-minute Cabinet hitch

Boris Johnson’s plan to rip up England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions hit a last-minute snag with a Cabinet bust-up over key details.The Prime Minister’s top team was expected to sign off the living with Covid strategy on Monday morning.But in chaotic scenes, the Cabinet meeting was postponed – after some of the ministers due to attend it had already arrived in No 10.Covid-19 has not gone away, but because of the efforts we have made as a country over the past two years we can now move from government regulations to personal responsibility. Read our plan for living with Covid ⬇️—...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Why is the Covid-19 infection survey so important?

The weekly Covid-19 infection survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which the Government said today said will continue in a “scaled down” form in the future, is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus in the UK.It is based on nose and throat swabs taken from a representative sample of tens of thousands of people in private households.The same people are sampled regularly, whether or not they know they have Covid-19 or have separately reported a positive result.The ONS then uses the results of the survey to estimate the percentage of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Is it the right time to be ending Covid restrictions? Nobody knows – least of all Boris Johnson

It is unfortunate that Boris Johnson’s plan to declare the end of Covid should have coincided with Her Majesty The Queen, aged 95, testing positive for the disease.Is Johnson declaring a premature end to this deadly pandemic to appease his unhinged backbenchers, a great number of whom would, given the choice, have never actually declared the beginning of it?Is his decision to end restrictions a month early a desperate ploy to find a way through to the end of the Downing Street party saga, without it proving terminal to him?Or is it, actually, the right time to be doing it?...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

514K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy