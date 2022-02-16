ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winds pick up ahead of two storms set to batter the UK

By Tom Wilkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Winds have picked up ahead of two named storms which are forecast to batter the UK.

Gusts of up to 90mph were predicted in parts, with an amber warning issued by the Met Office saying power cuts and transport disruption were expected later on Wednesday as Storm Dudley comes in.

That will be followed on Friday by Storm Eunice which could be even more damaging, with stronger winds than Dudley, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.

By Wednesday morning, gusts of 66mph were recorded at Emley Moor, West Yorkshire , and 63mph at Orlock Head near Bangor , Northern Ireland.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for strong winds caused by Storm Dudley covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull.

It is expected to last from 2pm to midnight, with yellow warnings for wind as far south as Birmingham.

Heavy showers are expected throughout the afternoon, with snow on high ground in the North.

In the southern half of the UK, mild temperatures of up to 14C or 15C were forecast for Wednesday.

Thursday is expected to offer some respite for most, but Storm Eunice was predicted to be even more challenging for many, this time affecting the southern half of the UK on Friday.

Another amber warning has been issued, with the potential for stronger winds, and predictions that gusts could top 90mph in the South West and South Wales.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “We are looking at particularly stormy period right now, with two named storms coming through one after the other.

“This sort of weather set-up is typical for the UK in the winter, with low pressure coming in from the west, driven by the jet stream.”

She said the forecast after Storm Eunice continued to look unsettled with the potential for more wet and windy conditions over the weekend and the start of next week.

The Energy Networks Association has offered safety advice ahead of the storms.

Spokesman Ross Easton said: “It’s really important to stay safe when bad weather hits. If you come across fallen power lines or damage to the electricity network, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it. If there is an immediate risk to life or someone is in danger, dial 999.”

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the coming days will be “very challenging”, adding: “High winds may cause issues on roads and bridges, disruption to power supplies and danger from falling trees.

“We would urge everyone to plan their journeys in advance, exercise caution on the roads, and follow the latest travel advice.”

The Independent

The Independent

