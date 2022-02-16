ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

This is the most expensive military weapon in America, according to data

By Annalise Mantz
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkpdq_0eFzRm4000
USAF // Getty Images

Most expensive military weapons and programs

Government budget proposals don’t exactly make for the most scintillating reading. Still, they’re one of the best ways to gain insight into the nation’s priorities—after all, the way you spend your money says a lot. Civilians can gain insights into military operations by learning about the weapons and programs in government budget plans. Using the data from the Feb. 10, 2020 Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Proposal , Stacker ranked the most expensive military weapons. This budget was passed by Congress on Jan. 1, 2021, despite then-President Donald Trump's veto.

Year over year, the U.S. spends significantly more of its budget on military operations than any other country. In 2019 , the U.S. spent almost three times as much as China, the country that spends the second most of its budget on its military, and after China, 10 times more than any other country.

The 2021 budget came to a total of $706 billion—a high number, but actually 4% less than 2020's budget. Most of 2021's budget— $706 billion—is allocated for the Department of Defense's "base budget," which includes peacetime military operations and management of weapon systems. The rest—$69 billion—is for "overseas contingency operations" (OCO) that goes to temporary "war-related activities." At $706 billion, defense spending makes up more than half of the U.S.'s overall total budget, at 55%. For comparison, the Department of Education received $66.6 billion in the 2021 budget.

As you'll see in this list, weapons easily eat up that enormous amount of money. Hundreds of millions of dollars go into helicopters, missiles, and even digital security. Keep reading to see which missile defense systems, space programs, submarines, and other weapons the U.S. military plans to invest in next year. Staying informed is your civic duty, after all.

You may also like: The impact of the military on every state economy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwK2c_0eFzRm4000
U.S. Defense Imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#30. VH-92 Presidential Helicopters

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $739 million
- Amount invested in: 5
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft

The fleet of VH-92 helicopters flies the president and other high-level White House personnel around the world. The U.S. Marine Corps handles the president’s air transportation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLEIF_0eFzRm4000
Ministerie van Defensie // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Patriot Advanced Capability Missile Segment Enhancement

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $780 million
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: missile defeat and defense

This powerful air defense missile can be deployed to protect ground forces from aircraft, cruise missiles, and other tactical ballistic missiles. The U.S. government expects to spend $780 million on PAC-3 missiles in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsP4U_0eFzRm4000
Canva

#28. Cloud

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $789 million
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: cyberspace

Threats no longer come in just physical form; the digital realm is equally as dangerous. In an unclassified Department of Defense document from 2018, the DOD admitted to “a lack of cloud fitness” and outlined a more definitive cloud strategy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYOnD_0eFzRm4000
Jordon R. Beesley/U.S. Navy // Getty Images

#27. Standard Missile-6

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $816 million
- Amount invested in: 125
- Type of weapon or program: munitions

Three missiles in one, the Standard Missile-6 is unique in that it can perform anti-surface missions, anti-air warfare, and ballistic missile defense. The system is particularly useful to the U.S. Navy because in confined ship space, it offers flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwyuG_0eFzRm4000
Canva

#26. Artificial Intelligence

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $841 million
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: cyberspace

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) leads the Department of Defense’s AI strategies and development. While China and Russia are known for their advancements with AI as a military weapon, questions of ethics and safety often arise. The United States has promised its AI technology and will be both safe and ethical and cite the creation of programs like Project Salus, which helped with supply chain management during COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZrQq_0eFzRm4000
RINGO CHIU // Getty Images

#25. THAAD Ballistic Missile Defense

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $916 million
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: missile defeat and defense

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system provides the capability to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles during their final phase of flight. Though the weapon is based on land, it can shoot down missiles inside and outside the atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270bJl_0eFzRm4000
Canva

#23. Frigate (FFG(X)) (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.1 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: maritime

The FFG(X) program is set to build a class of 20 guided-missile frigates, and falls under the United States Navy. Construction is set to begin by April 2022. Completion of the first ship should happen by 2026, and it should be operational by 2030.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYxc4_0eFzRm4000
U.S. Navy // Flickr

#23. AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense System (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.1 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: missile defeat and defense

The naval component of the missile defense system, AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense can defeat short-to-intermediate range missiles. It’s a crucial part of the nation’s defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1roWld_0eFzRm4000
Aviv Dibon/IDF // Getty Images

#20. Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.2 billion
- Amount invested in: 7,360
- Type of weapon or program: munitions

This rocket system has both an upgraded tracked launcher and high-mobility wheeled launcher, allowing it to carry out precise and destructive hits on a variety of targets. Munitions fired by the GMLRS are more accurate than ballistic rockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wI1IM_0eFzRm4000
OLAF KRAAK // Getty Images

#20. Landing Platform Dock Ship (LPD) (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.2 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: maritime

Also known as an amphibious transport dock, the Landing Platform Dock Ship (LPD) is a versatile maritime vessel that aids with expeditionary warfare. It can carry hundreds of troops as well as equipment and vehicles, making it a valuable wartime weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgsyZ_0eFzRm4000
Shawn Hussong // Wikimedia Commons

#20. AH-64E Attack Helicopters (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.2 billion
- Amount invested in: 52
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft

These multi-purpose combat helicopters are used by the U.S. Army and international armies around the world. The U.S. Army’s Apache fleet has flown more than 4.2 million flight hours since they first began buying them in 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxaJY_0eFzRm4000
Sebastian Saarloos // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.4 billion
- Amount invested in: 4,247
- Type of weapon or program: land

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (or JLTV) is stronger, faster, and lighter than the Humvee. Still, these armored trucks weigh about 14,000 pounds each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJy6F_0eFzRm4000
Christopher McCullough // Wikimedia Commons

#16. M-1 Abrams Tank Modifications/Upgrades (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.5 billion
- Amount invested in: 89
- Type of weapon or program: land

The upgrades to the U.S. Army’s Abrams tanks come after a two-year review of the protection systems for these vehicles. The upgrades are designed to better defend the tanks against rockets and missiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVY7b_0eFzRm4000
Gabriela Garcia // Wikimedia Commons

#16. CH-53K King Stallion (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.5 billion
- Amount invested in: 7
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft

This helicopter was designed for use by the U.S. Marine Corps and serves as a crucial logistics connector. It can lift extremely heavy loads, allowing the military to lift weapons, equipment, and other loads from ship to shore or over difficult terrain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0o2c_0eFzRm4000
Keni // Shutterstock

#16. Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.5 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: nuclear modernization

This weapon system will replace the LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system (ICBM). The contract for the GBSD was awarded to Northrop Grumman in September 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44j8GP_0eFzRm4000
Suzanne Jenkins/U.S. Air Force // Getty Images

#14. F-15EX (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.6 billion
- Amount invested in: 12
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft

This U.S Air Force fighter jet is the latest and greatest version of the F-15 Eagle air superiority fighter, which was introduced in the 1970s. This twin-seat jet will nearly triple air-to-air missile capability , from 8 to 22, using the new AMBER missile racks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UY2DE_0eFzRm4000
United States Air Force // Wikimedia Commons

#14. National Security Space Launch (aka EELV) (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.6 billion
- Amount invested in: 3
- Type of weapon or program: space

The overarching mission of the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) is to make space launches more affordable and reliable. The military is slowly replacing the current launch systems with EELVs to improve the space program overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447MA3_0eFzRm4000
NASA // Wikipedia Commons

#13. Global Positioning System III and Projects

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.8 billion
- Amount invested in: 2
- Type of weapon or program: space

This collection of orbiting satellites provides crucial navigation data to both the military and civilians all over the world. GPS satellites orbit the earth every 12 hours, transmitting data to computer systems on the ground that allow the calculation of time, distance, and velocity with incredible accuracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiTBs_0eFzRm4000
Navy // Wikimedia Commons

#12. F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.1 billion
- Amount invested in: 24
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft

These all-weather aircraft are used as both fighter planes and attack aircraft. The nation’s first strike-fighter, the single-seat F/A-18 has increased the likelihood of military forces surviving their missions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULxhC_0eFzRm4000
Canva

#11. Space Based Overhead Persistent Infrared Systems

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.5 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: space

Considered one of the top priority space programs, Space Based Infrared Surveillance (SBIRS) provides an early missile warning system. The system includes satellites and hosted payloads, as well as ground hardware and software.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGzrO_0eFzRm4000
Eliyahu Yosef Parypa // Shutterstock

#10. B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.8 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: nuclear modernization

Dubbed the B-21 Raider in honor of World War II’s Doolittle Raiders, the Air Force Long Range Strike Bomber is currently in development. This next-generation bomber would be able to carry heavy payloads such as nuclear weapons. B-21s would eventually replace older B-1 and B-52 bombers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqyxR_0eFzRm4000
Catherine Mae O. Campbell // Wikimedia Commons

#8. CVN-78 FORD Class Aircraft Carrier (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.0 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: maritime

These aircraft carriers are part of the Navy’s Gerald R. Ford class of nuclear-powered ships. The CVN-78 design has more electrical power and can be run by several hundred fewer sailors than its predecessors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lcHv_0eFzRm4000
U.S. Air Force // Wikimedia Commons

#8. KC-46 Tanker Replacements (tie)

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.0 billion
- Amount invested in: 15
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft

The effort to replace older KC-135 tanker aircraft with KC-46 hasn’t been efficient: The program has had its fair share of technical problems, leading to long delays. Previous Defense Secretary Jim Mattis noted was not pleased, saying he was “unwilling” to accept any flawed aircraft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsYoa_0eFzRm4000
Canva

#7. DDG-51 Arleigh Burke Destroyers

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.5 billion
- Amount invested in: 2
- Type of weapon or program: maritime

The “greyhounds of the sea” are warships that have both offensive and defensive capabilities in a variety of missions, and operate both in carrier groups and independently. The DDG-51 Arleigh Burke destroyers are capable of conducting warfare against aircraft, submarines, and surface-level threats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jjej_0eFzRm4000
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#6. Cyberspace – Operations

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.8 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: cyberspace

Cyberspace operations are divided into three categories : DODIN Operations, Defensive Cyberspace Operations, and Offensive Cyberspace Operations. The United States has a military command called Cyber Command and directed by the Secretary of Defense, that was formed in 2009, which plays a key role in the nation’s cyberspace operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3KEz_0eFzRm4000
U.S. Naval Systems Command Image // Wikimedia Commons

#5. COLUMBIA Class Ballistic Missile Submarine

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $4.4 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: nuclear modernization, maritime

The Navy is designing and building new Columbia-class submarines to replace older Ohio-class submarines. It hopes to introduce the first Columbia-class sub in the 2021 fiscal year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evLm4_0eFzRm4000
Lara Bollinger // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Virginia Class Submarine

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $4.7 billion
- Amount invested in: 1
- Type of weapon or program: maritime

One of three types of Navy submarines currently in service, the Virginia-class ships are the latest in attack submarines. Innovations like a fly-by-wire ship control system, a reconfigurable torpedo room, and a large lock-in/lock-out chamber for divers make it a superior submarine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBiz4_0eFzRm4000
Canva

#3. Cybersecurity

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $5.4 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: cyberspace

Cybersecurity is one of the most vital areas of national defense, and cyberattacks from other nations remain an ongoing threat to the United States. In July 2020, valuable data relating to research on the COVID-19 vaccine was stolen. The Department of Homeland Security and The Department of Defense defend our country and national interests against significant cyberattacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Kfwp_0eFzRm4000
Canva

#2. Nuclear Command, Control and Communications

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $7 billion
- Amount invested in: data not available
- Type of weapon or program: nuclear modernization

Known as NC3 , this system is a terrestrial and space monitor for nuclear threats against the United States. It performs several imperative functions including detection, warning, and attack characterization; intake of Presidential orders; nuclear planning; and the management and direction of forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHaVM_0eFzRm4000
U.S. Air Force // Wikimedia Commons

#1. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters

- 2021 Department of Defense budget investment: $11.4 billion
- Amount invested in: 79
- Type of weapon or program: aircraft

Also known as the F-35 Lightning II Program, the Joint Strike Fighter Program is set to receive one of the major investments in the 2021 fiscal year. The advanced airframe, propulsion systems, and stealth features of the F-35 make it more affordable and lethal than other aircraft.

You may also like: 25 terms you should know to understand the health care debate

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mattis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Military Budget#Military Equipment#Military Personnel#Weapon System#Usaf Getty#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the National Archives story

After weeks of questions about the degree to which Donald Trump mishandled sensitive materials, the National Archives and Record Administration didn’t do the former president any favors on Friday. In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, Archivist David Ferriero confirmed that officials uncovered classified information among...
POTUS
uschamber.com

America Works Data Center

Right now, there are too many jobs without people to fill them. As a result, businesses can’t grow, compete, and thrive. The U.S. Chamber and Chamber Foundation's America Works initiative is mobilizing business and government to swiftly address the crisis. This page captures the trends on job openings, labor...
RETAIL
Fox News

Michigan professor who wore space helmet in profanity-laced video assigned Osama bin Laden Nobel Prize paper

EXCLUSIVE: A Ferris State University professor assigned a paper to students asking them to explain "Why Osama bin Laden should be considered for a Nobel Peace Prize." Ferris State University History Professor Barry Mehler has assigned the 2,000 word term paper to students multiple times since 2014 in a class titled "The Middle East in the Modern Era," according to a public records request obtained by Fox News Digital.
MICHIGAN STATE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy