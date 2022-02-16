ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Slams Dad for Refusing To Walk Daughter Down the Aisle

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Redditor admitted he "felt a little weird about it" since he does not know her fiancé and it all felt a little...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
Tracey Folly

Man horrified when ex-wife's new boyfriend cashes her child support checks at the bar

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. And he did it on purpose. My mother was a librarian in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In real life, librarians are nothing like you see in the movies. There wasn't a button-down, hair-in-a-bun, reading-glasses-wearing woman among my mother and her coworkers, but yes, they were all women.
ohmymag.co.uk

This pregnant dog was unable to give birth, then the vet revealed why

Chris and Mariesa have always loved dogs and already have eight at home. However, the couple believed there is still room for another animal in their home, so they decided to adopt a dog from the animal shelter so that they could have a better life with them. Which dog...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Upworthy

Man ditches his date at a restaurant after learning she was racist, asks if he was wrong

We've all probably been on a bad date before. Sometimes people just don't click with each other, and that's okay. But what do you do when you learn that the person you're on a date with doesn't share the same ethical values you care about? Well, one Redditor was left feeling guilty after ditching his date at a restaurant when he learned she was racist. He took to the forum "Am I The A*shole?" to ask fellow users if he was in the wrong for leaving her at the restaurant with no transport. He states in his post, "I don't know what I will say if I ever meet her again."
SOCIETY
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
Life and Style Weekly

Meet 1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton’s Son With Husband Michael Halterman Before She Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Proud mom! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has one son named Gage with husband Michael Halterman and is pregnant with baby No. 2. Learn more about her family below!. The reality star, 34, gave birth to baby No. 1 in November 2020, one year after marrying Michael, 38. She gushed over her “miracle” boy after his arrival via caesarean section.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother of five facing prosecution for leaving her 14-year-old daughter to babysit after Covid closed daycare

Melissa Shields Henderson thought Blairsville, Georgia, population 724, would be the perfect place to raise her children.It’s a place where kids ride their bikes everywhere and play pick-up basketball in the street, and “everybody knows everybody”.At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, with schools and daycare closed and bills to pay, Ms Henderson, 41, went to her job as an administrator at a health spa 37kms (23 miles) away in Blue Ridge, leaving her five children at home under the care of her 14-year-old daughter Linley.While Linley was completing an online school lesson her youngest brother Thaddeus,...
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman regrets leaving cat home alone after seeing him do this on camera

Shanghai resident, Yi, had left her home for a few days to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. But unfortunately, she had to leave her precious cat, Lil O, behind. Thanks to technology, she was able to keep a close eye on the feline through her pet camera.
PETS
Grazia

This Man Didn't Go To His Sister’s Wedding After She Told His Wife To Stay At Home With Their Children

It seems most weddings don’t take place without at least a sprinkling of drama being thrown somewhere in the mix and another casualty of a family feud has logged onto Reddit to ask the internet if they’re the bad guy. In a new thread, a man told of how he’d opted not to attend his sister’s wedding after she told him his wife should stay home with their young children, so they didn’t steal the limelight from her on her big day. Yikes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
801K+
Followers
83K+
Post
755M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy