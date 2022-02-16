ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Makayla Noble Update As Cheerleader Visits Gym for People With Life-Altering Injuries

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The paralyzed cheerleader's trainer surprised her by taking her to a specialized gym in Texas, run by David Vobora, a former NFL...

www.newsweek.com

KTRE

Airline agent suffers life-altering injury in assault that began over mask

SEATTLE (KIRO) - A customer service agent for Alaska Airlines is speaking out after she was assaulted by a disgruntled passenger, an attack she says forever altered her life. Jill Lopotosky and her twin sister, Jana Simpson, are both lead customer service agents for Alaska Airlines. They were deeply affected by the attack on Lopotosky when she told an intoxicated passenger he couldn’t board a flight a year and a half ago.
SEATTLE, WA
Carrollton, TX
Texas State
Texas Lifestyle
Carrollton, TX
The Daily South

6-Year-Old Alabama Boy Jumps in Front of Car to Save Younger Sister

Six-year-old Kayden Reid of Mobile, Alabama is being hailed as a hero after his brave actions saved the life of his younger sister. On Jan. 18, Kayden and his sister Kaycee were at a family function when two-year-old Kaycee slipped out of the house and darted into the street. Kayden...
MOBILE, AL
FOX43.com

Funeral services for Adalia Rose Williams held Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Funeral services for Adalia Rose Williams, an Austin-area social media star, were on Sunday, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Adalia Rose, 15, died on Jan. 12 surrounded by her family. She had a rare genetic condition called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria...
AUSTIN, TX
TODAY.com

Adorable twins with Down syndrome are 1 (or rather, 2) in a million

When Savannah Combs gave birth to her twin daughters, she, like every new mom, knew they were special. What she didn’t realize was how rare they were. Twins Mckenli and Kennadi Ackerman were both born with Down syndrome. The chances of that are “exceedingly rare,” said Dr. Pamela Trapane, medical director of Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s Duran Genetics Center in Jacksonville, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Travis Mills
Tim Cook
#Atf#U S Army
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
ALABAMA STATE
Benzinga

From Christian Megachurch To Cannabis: The Minister Who Divorced The Pastor's Daughter And Started A Weed Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Brendon Wilder and his wife Anna are launching a new brand, Highest Intent, in Oklahoma City. The brand combines herbs, mushrooms and cannabis into daily wellness products. It also has a fascinating backstory.
RELIGION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

