Makayla Noble Update As Cheerleader Visits Gym for People With Life-Altering Injuries

When Savannah Combs gave birth to her twin daughters, she, like every new mom, knew they were special. What she didn’t realize was how rare they were. Twins Mckenli and Kennadi Ackerman were both born with Down syndrome. The chances of that are “exceedingly rare,” said Dr. Pamela Trapane, medical director of Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s Duran Genetics Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO