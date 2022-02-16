Penalty? Or accountability? Florida eyes consequences over school mask rules.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine, standing, says the Legislature should use its 'power of the purse' to hold school districts accountable for not following state laws and rules on masking. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | AP ]

The big story: As the Florida House discussed its education budget proposal on Tuesday, PreK-12 Appropriations chairman Randy Fine doubled down on his recommendation to take $200 million from districts that disobeyed the state’s rules on mask mandates.

It’s part of a larger debate, Fine said, on whether the state can use the power of the purse to enforce its laws, rules and regulations. It’s not just about school districts, he said, but that’s where the issue is arising now.

The fact that Gov. Ron DeSantis panned the proposal days earlier didn’t matter. In fact, Fine told his colleagues, the governor had changed his mind. DeSantis revealed his new views on social media.

Soon after, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face DeSantis in the 2022 race for governor — sent a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging him to prevent any “defunding” of schools over masks.

If the House approves the measure today in full session, which begins at 2:30 p.m., it would go to conference with the Senate, where key members have opposed the idea. Both chambers are scheduled to vote on their budget proposals today.

Also today in Tallahassee ... The House Secondary Education subcommittee meets at 8 a.m. to consider two bills. • The House PreK-12 Appropriations subcommittee meets at 10:30 a.m. to debate bills on student testing and a financial literacy graduation requirement. • The Senate Education Appropriations subcommittee meets at 1 p.m. to discuss nine bills.

Hot topics

Book challenges: School districts across Florida are dealing with increased efforts to get books removed from their shelves, Florida Phoenix reports. Many of the titles deal with gender and race issues.

Gender issues: Equality Florida has launched an ad campaign against the so-called ‘don’t say gay’ bill, The Hill reports. • The state’s chief financial officer defended the bill and its progress through the Legislature, Florida Politics reports. • Some legal experts said the legislation could violate federal law, K-12 Dive reports.

Black history: Two of the first Black students to attend Seminole County desegregated schools share their stories about the challenges of their experiences, WKMG reports. The school district will name a building after one of the two women during a ceremony Wednesday, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Funding sources: Duval County schools superintendent Diana Greene called for a local property tax referendum to boost teacher salaries and student arts programs, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Employee pay: Alachua County school district union members are voicing opposition to their district’s raise proposal of 20 cents for support employees and 17 cents for teachers, WCJB reports.

School boards

A Lake County School Board member announced her resignation, effective May 1. Kristi Burns said the political divisiveness had grown too much for her to remain, the Daily Commercial reports.

An Osceola County School Board member has proposed opening meetings with a prayer. The board stopped having prayers last year, with some people concerned about the constitutionality, WOFL reports.

Other school news

Duval County has a new STEM center. It will host a youth development program for after school learning, the Florida Times-Union reports.

A Bay County high school has launched a new entrepreneurship program. Students are preparing for their first countywide problem solving fair, the Panama City News Herald reports.

Miami-Dade County is getting a technology-oriented charter high school. Students would be able to earn both a diploma and associate’s degree, the Miami Herald reports.

