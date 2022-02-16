ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Penalty? Or accountability? Florida eyes consequences over school mask rules.

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zczqH_0eFzRcEk00
Florida Rep. Randy Fine, standing, says the Legislature should use its 'power of the purse' to hold school districts accountable for not following state laws and rules on masking. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | AP ]

The big story: As the Florida House discussed its education budget proposal on Tuesday, PreK-12 Appropriations chairman Randy Fine doubled down on his recommendation to take $200 million from districts that disobeyed the state’s rules on mask mandates.

It’s part of a larger debate, Fine said, on whether the state can use the power of the purse to enforce its laws, rules and regulations. It’s not just about school districts, he said, but that’s where the issue is arising now.

The fact that Gov. Ron DeSantis panned the proposal days earlier didn’t matter. In fact, Fine told his colleagues, the governor had changed his mind. DeSantis revealed his new views on social media.

Soon after, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face DeSantis in the 2022 race for governor — sent a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging him to prevent any “defunding” of schools over masks.

Get the latest on the debate from the News Service of Florida. More from Florida Politics.

If the House approves the measure today in full session, which begins at 2:30 p.m., it would go to conference with the Senate, where key members have opposed the idea. Both chambers are scheduled to vote on their budget proposals today.

Also today in Tallahassee ... The House Secondary Education subcommittee meets at 8 a.m. to consider two bills. • The House PreK-12 Appropriations subcommittee meets at 10:30 a.m. to debate bills on student testing and a financial literacy graduation requirement. • The Senate Education Appropriations subcommittee meets at 1 p.m. to discuss nine bills.

Hot topics

Book challenges: School districts across Florida are dealing with increased efforts to get books removed from their shelves, Florida Phoenix reports. Many of the titles deal with gender and race issues.

Gender issues: Equality Florida has launched an ad campaign against the so-called ‘don’t say gay’ bill, The Hill reports. • The state’s chief financial officer defended the bill and its progress through the Legislature, Florida Politics reports. • Some legal experts said the legislation could violate federal law, K-12 Dive reports.

Black history: Two of the first Black students to attend Seminole County desegregated schools share their stories about the challenges of their experiences, WKMG reports. The school district will name a building after one of the two women during a ceremony Wednesday, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Funding sources: Duval County schools superintendent Diana Greene called for a local property tax referendum to boost teacher salaries and student arts programs, the Florida Times-Union reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5c2w_0eFzRcEk00

Employee pay: Alachua County school district union members are voicing opposition to their district’s raise proposal of 20 cents for support employees and 17 cents for teachers, WCJB reports.

School boards

A Lake County School Board member announced her resignation, effective May 1. Kristi Burns said the political divisiveness had grown too much for her to remain, the Daily Commercial reports.

An Osceola County School Board member has proposed opening meetings with a prayer. The board stopped having prayers last year, with some people concerned about the constitutionality, WOFL reports.

Other school news

Duval County has a new STEM center. It will host a youth development program for after school learning, the Florida Times-Union reports.

A Bay County high school has launched a new entrepreneurship program. Students are preparing for their first countywide problem solving fair, the Panama City News Herald reports.

Miami-Dade County is getting a technology-oriented charter high school. Students would be able to earn both a diploma and associate’s degree, the Miami Herald reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s the link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... What do you know about the Multiverse?

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Comments / 5

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lawmakers want to shake up Florida’s virtual school system

State Rep. Randy Fine says Florida’s online education program needs an overhaul. Crafted before the iPhone, the model that allows Florida Virtual School to offer classes and also franchise its curriculum has become too expensive and duplicative, the Palm Bay Republican argues. Florida Virtual gets about $280 million from the state to provide its classes, while districts also get per-student funding for their virtual classes, which often come from Florida Virtual.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

What rising sea levels mean for agriculture in South Florida | Column

Florida is surrounded by water, so projections that sea levels will rise up to one foot — and even more in some areas, including Tampa Bay — by 2050 are bad news. This estimate comes from a new report issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which gives a “what’s coming” look at tide, wind and storm-driven extreme water levels that will likely drive future coastal flood risk. Moderate flooding is expected to occur more than 10 times as often as it does now, according to NOAA.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Struggling Florida schools seek turnaround solutions

The big story: For years now, the Hillsborough County school district has held the unwanted distinction of having more persistently low-performing schools than any other in Florida. Through different sets of administration and leadership, the district has attempted to turn the schools around. They’ve made some progress, but still are...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Republican ‘don’t say gay’ and ‘anti-woke’ bills are cancel culture for Florida education | Column

We have another attack on freedom from the Florida Legislature this session, this time targeting our children. Instead of tackling the many important issues that truly affect Floridians’ lives, our state’s Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, are more focused on propping up false boogeyman tactics to create partisan uproar, this time by stifling what our children can learn about our country’s history. The so-called “anti-woke” bill would expose our schools and teachers to litigation if a student is made to feel “discomfort” or “guilt.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Apply for your homestead exemption today to save on taxes | Column

Let’s talk about saving homeowners money. As Hillsborough County property appraiser, my office is tasked with assessing the values of more than 420,000 residential parcels in Hillsborough County. To accomplish this statutory obligation, thankfully I have an incredible staff that takes pride in providing fair and equitable assessments. In addition, my team strives for transparency in their duties and delivers exceptional customer service in the process.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Tampa Bay Times

Orlando-based St. Johns Insurance in trouble as rating is pulled

TALLAHASSEE — One of Florida’s largest insurers could be going out of business after a ratings agency withdrew its assessment of St. Johns Insurance Co. on Thursday. Without its “A” rating, St. Johns’ 140,000 customers in Florida could be forced to find new coverage. The state’s Office of Insurance Regulation said it was working with the company to find options to ensure its customers wouldn’t lose coverage.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#School Districts#School Board#The Florida House#Agriculture#Democratic#U S Education#The News Service#Senate
Tampa Bay Times

Of course, a Black woman is qualified to sit on the Supreme Court | Letters

Achieving diversity requires intentionality | Column, Feb. 3. When the Supreme Court was established in 1789, and for nearly the next two centuries, when a person was nominated to the high court it was certain to be a white man. No president had to make a campaign promise to nominate a white man. No one expected anything else. It wasn’t until 1967 that a Black man, Thurgood Marshall, was nominated by President Lyndon Johnson and confirmed to the court. Ninety-five justices had come before him. All white men.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tampa Bay Times

Toledo may have alternatives for congressional run

State Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, has remained steadfastly mum about her political plans, but districting maps proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Senate could offer her two different paths toward what supporters and GOP insiders say is her true ambition: running for Congress. Toledo lives in the Tampa-based...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Tampa Bay Times

Great news! I’ve figured out how to slow development | Letters

Finally some good news! I’ve been trying to figure out how we locals can slow down the tsunami of developers that are turning our St. Petersburg into a sea of sun-blocking high-rise condos — and finally there’s hope. If Power Design and its pals get their way and this bill is passed, it would, as the Times reports, “prohibit local governments from setting a minimum wage higher than the state’s current $10 an hour for employees and contractors.” If that happens, I’m betting that construction workers will leave this area in droves. It happened a few years ago when hurricanes blew through. I seem to recall that cities to the north of us were paying twice the local rate for construction workers, and these guys follow the money.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough roadblocks continue for Tampa Bay rapid transit plan

Electric buses, operating 16 hours a day, could run as frequently as every 7.5 minutes in some locations along a 41-mile corridor from Wesley Chapel to St. Petersburg. Or, the calculated travel times could be off because the study, presented last week to the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, conflicts with the long-term transportation plans of Hillsborough County, officials said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

New candidate enters Pinellas School Board race

Keesha Benson, a non-profit leader and former educator, has filed to run for the District 3 Pinellas School Board seat being vacated by Nicole Carr. “I’ve been around education my whole life,” she said, in her career and as the daughter of a mother who taught for 32 years at Lealman Elementary.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Why this Tampa mother supports banning abortion at 15 weeks | Column

Last month, I left the warmth of our Tampa Bay weather for the icy cold of Washington, D.C. As a native Floridian, I endured eight hours in 15-degree weather with one goal: to distribute thousands of signs bearing the phrase “Love them Both.” I was there to March for Life alongside tens of thousands of Americans who support life for preborn babies.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy