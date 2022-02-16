Gardner named MVP for third straight season
Kyra Gardner, one of the Pacific League’s most dominant athletes over the past four years, further cemented her legacy as the stellar senior guard was named the 2B Pacific League’s Most Valuable Player for the third consecutive season, league officials announced earlier this week.
Gardner has an impressive stat line of 27 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 7.6 steals per game and 5.3 assists per game this season and has led the Seagulls to its first berth in a district-championship game in 31 years.
Gardner’s coach, Raymond head coach Jason Koski, was named co-Coach of the Year after leading the Seagulls to a sparkling undefeated league record and league title.
Raymond freshman Karsyn Freeman was named to the league’s First Team after averaging 14.8 points per game this past season.
North Beach senior Skyler Langston was named to the league’s First Team after scoring 15.7 points per game this season for the Hyaks.
The complete all-league list is as follows:
DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Raymond freshman guard Karsyn Freeman was named to the 2B Pacific League First Team league officials announced earlier this week.
2B Pacific All-League Girls Basketball Team
MVP — Kyra Gardner, sr., Raymond
Co-Coach of the Year — Jason Koski, Raymond; Jarrod Plummer, Chief Leschi
Sportsmanship Award — South Bend
First Team
Keira Johnson, soph., Forks; Mylina Pluff, sr., Chief Leschi; Karsyn Freeman, fr., Raymond; Tala Mitchell, jr., Chief Leschi; Skyler Langston, sr., North Beach; Kadie Wood, jr., Forks
Second Team
Olivia McKinstry, jr., Ilwaco; Ramona Gallegos, sr., Chief Leschi; Kyndal Koski, soph., Raymond; Zoey Zurn, jr., Ilwaco; Elli Capps, jr., South Bend
Honorable Mention
Kyra Neel, jr., Forks; Ione Sheldon, jr., Ilwaco; Madi Eang, sr., North Beach; Isabelle Silvernail, sr., Raymond
All-Academic Team
Chief Leschi —Faith Hudson
Forks — Kyra Neel, Keira Johnson, Casadie Whorton, Katelynn Wallerstedt, Kadie Wood
Ilwaco — Olivia McKinstry, Ione Sheldon, Zoey Zuern, Olina Dalton-Gilbertson, Julianna Fleming, Natalie Gray, Chloe Stringer
North Beach — Malia Cox, Serenity Hubbs, Skyler Langston, Kaci Osborne-Hansen
Raymond — Izzy Silvernail, Alia Enlow, Olivia Stigar, Kyndal Koski, Kyra Gardner, Karsyn Freeman, Tymber Livingston, Sidney Swogger
South Bend — Makaylee Kuiken, Elli Capps, Blakeli Jerles, Hannah Jewell, Reece Williams, Raydynn Morley, Mackenzie Kuiken, Dayna Estle, Brooklynne Johnson, Berklee Morley
