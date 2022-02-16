ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner named MVP for third straight season

By Ryan Sparks
The Daily World
 5 days ago
PHOTO BY LARRY BALE Raymond senior guard Kyra Gardner was named the 2B Pacific League MVP for the third consecutive season league officials announced earlier this week.

Kyra Gardner, one of the Pacific League’s most dominant athletes over the past four years, further cemented her legacy as the stellar senior guard was named the 2B Pacific League’s Most Valuable Player for the third consecutive season, league officials announced earlier this week.

Gardner has an impressive stat line of 27 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 7.6 steals per game and 5.3 assists per game this season and has led the Seagulls to its first berth in a district-championship game in 31 years.

Gardner’s coach, Raymond head coach Jason Koski, was named co-Coach of the Year after leading the Seagulls to a sparkling undefeated league record and league title.

Raymond freshman Karsyn Freeman was named to the league’s First Team after averaging 14.8 points per game this past season.

North Beach senior Skyler Langston was named to the league’s First Team after scoring 15.7 points per game this season for the Hyaks.

The complete all-league list is as follows:

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Raymond freshman guard Karsyn Freeman was named to the 2B Pacific League First Team league officials announced earlier this week.

2B Pacific All-League Girls Basketball Team

MVP — Kyra Gardner, sr., Raymond

Co-Coach of the Year — Jason Koski, Raymond; Jarrod Plummer, Chief Leschi

Sportsmanship Award — South Bend

First Team

Keira Johnson, soph., Forks; Mylina Pluff, sr., Chief Leschi; Karsyn Freeman, fr., Raymond; Tala Mitchell, jr., Chief Leschi; Skyler Langston, sr., North Beach; Kadie Wood, jr., Forks

Second Team

Olivia McKinstry, jr., Ilwaco; Ramona Gallegos, sr., Chief Leschi; Kyndal Koski, soph., Raymond; Zoey Zurn, jr., Ilwaco; Elli Capps, jr., South Bend

Honorable Mention

Kyra Neel, jr., Forks; Ione Sheldon, jr., Ilwaco; Madi Eang, sr., North Beach; Isabelle Silvernail, sr., Raymond

All-Academic Team

Chief Leschi —Faith Hudson

Forks — Kyra Neel, Keira Johnson, Casadie Whorton, Katelynn Wallerstedt, Kadie Wood

Ilwaco — Olivia McKinstry, Ione Sheldon, Zoey Zuern, Olina Dalton-Gilbertson, Julianna Fleming, Natalie Gray, Chloe Stringer

North Beach — Malia Cox, Serenity Hubbs, Skyler Langston, Kaci Osborne-Hansen

Raymond — Izzy Silvernail, Alia Enlow, Olivia Stigar, Kyndal Koski, Kyra Gardner, Karsyn Freeman, Tymber Livingston, Sidney Swogger

South Bend — Makaylee Kuiken, Elli Capps, Blakeli Jerles, Hannah Jewell, Reece Williams, Raydynn Morley, Mackenzie Kuiken, Dayna Estle, Brooklynne Johnson, Berklee Morley

