National Almond Day: Heath Benefits Of The Popular Nut

By Suneeta Sunny
 5 days ago
National Almond Day is celebrated on Feb.16 to recognize the health benefits of the versatile nut, which is popular across the world. Almond trees are considered one of the oldest cultivated trees as archeologists have found evidence about domesticated almond trees in Jordan dating back some 5,000 years. Native to the...

#Almonds#Calories#Nut
