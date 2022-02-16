National Almond Day: Heath Benefits Of The Popular Nut

I am frequently asked how I come up with ideas for columns. One way is looking at the “National Day Calendar” www.NationalDayCalendar.com hanging in my office. Among the 1,500 plus listings, there are many food celebrations, paying homage to our favorite foods and libations. February 22 lists two, “National Cook a Sweet Potato Day” and “Margarita Day.” I thought February is an odd time of the year to be celebrating the root vegetable enjoyed during the fall holiday season. Margarita Day in February? Well, I am thinking frozen Margaritas. At first, I thought that February is also an odd time to celebrate the Margarita; then again, there are those that live in places that enjoy beach weather this time of year, needing a refreshing and cold drink keep them cool, while we are bundled up here in the Northeast.

